NU political clubs drive discourse ahead of the upcoming election

As the general election draws closer, many political clubs on campus are hosting events to encourage dialogue across party lines.

Northwestern’s chapters of College Democrats, College Republicans, Political Union and BridgeUSA are all encouraging students to submit their ballots but also to discuss the candidates and their policies.

Weinberg sophomore and NU College Democrats treasurer Danielle Jing said the group has been assembling students to spread awareness about the upcoming election.

Many of their efforts have specifically targeted swing state voters, particularly in the Midwest, Jing said. In October, members of NU College Democrats traveled to Michigan and Wisconsin to canvas by knocking on voters’ doors.

“I think that this election is definitely one of the most important political events that many students are going to experience, especially because it’s the first election that many students are going to be voting in,” Jing said. “It’s really important especially in this election with how grand the stakes are for us to feel like we can make a difference.”

During each general meeting, NU College Democrats’ members write letters to swing state voters. Members also participate in phone banking, a practice of calling voters as part of a political campaign, she said.

NU College Democrats also invited Van Jones, an American political analyst and CNN host, to present at its fall speaker event Tuesday. Jing said she hopes Jones will provide students with a new perspective on politics, encouraging them to become more politically aware.

“We’re hoping that his insights will be able to show students why, number one, this election is so pivotal and, number two, why the media is so important,” Jing said. “It’s more important than ever to know how the media is connected for this upcoming election.”

Weinberg senior and NU College Republicans president Jeanine Yuen said the organization primarily focused this quarter on encouraging both members and non-members to vote.

Yuen said NU College Republicans will collaborate with other political clubs on election night, holding a watch party and panel to facilitate conversation about the election and some of its issues.

“I hope that from seeing the panel, students can see that it is of utmost importance to have everybody get along, regardless of political opinion,” Yuen said. “Hopefully, with sharing (our opinions) and hearing from others, people will be able to know a little bit more about the political landscape here, about why it’s so important to vote and why it’s so important to know what you want for the future of our country and what each candidate represents.”

Weinberg junior and NU Political Union events chair Clark Mahoney said NU Political Union is a place where people can talk about controversial topics with people they may disagree with.

On the Monday before election day, the group will host a general debate discussing Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t expect someone to change their mind or change who they vote for, but at least hear what someone else might have to say on the other side,” Mahoney said. “I think that it’s important to hear what other people say.”

In collaboration with NU College Democrats, NU Political Union will be hosting an election night watch party. Mahoney said he hopes people come together on a “tense” night to relax.

Medill senior and BridgeUSA at NU co-president Jonah Elkowitz, a former Daily staffer, said although BridgeUSA may not have many events before the election, the organization hopes to have some political “icebreaker” events after the election that focus on gathering people from different political backgrounds to converse.

“We take an approach to hearing people out individually on different issues without slapping a label (on them),” Elkowitz said. “We want students to feel comfortable because I’ve talked to a lot of people who are incoming students and current students that are afraid to join political clubs on campus because they’re worried about being alienated.”

