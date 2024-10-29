NU Votes offers resources and support for students as Election Day approaches

With the election just over a week away, NU Votes is preparing students to navigate the voting process. NU Votes is helping students create a voting plan and providing assistance with mail-in ballots, notary services and in-person voting.

Students can access Voter Services Stations from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Norris University Center’s West Main Entrance, where staff will be available to help with the various voting methods. NU Votes also created a guide to help students understand the ballot and voting process, which can be accessed on its website.

Early voting is available for students until Nov. 4 at the Evanston Civic Center. NU Votes will provide a Voter Van to take students there for early voting or mail ballot drop-off.

Ballots can be dropped at several locations on the Evanston campus, including USPS mailboxes, mailing support stations, ballot drop boxes and USPS. A list of these sites can be found on the NU Votes Instagram.

Before mailing a ballot, NU Votes recommends students review their ballot instructions to ensure the envelope is fully completed with a signature and ID information. They advise checking whether their ballot needs a stamp or their postage is prepaid. NU Votes is also reminding students to verify their state’s ballot return deadline, noting that if the date listed is within several days of a postmark deadline, students should bring their ballot directly to the post office.

In Illinois, students can register to vote and cast their ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day as long as they have two forms of ID – one to prove identity and one to prove a local address.

Email: [email protected]

X: @Janelle_Mella

