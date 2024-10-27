Subscribe
NUDM Halloween 5K brings community together for festive run

Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern
Josh and Abby Moran finish the 5K in full Halloween spirit.
Brooke Nelson, Reporter
October 27, 2024

Over 60 runners took to the course at Northwestern University Dance Marathon’s Halloween 5K. NU students, families and other community members enjoyed crisp fall weather, family, friends and an energetic atmosphere.

Chicago residents Abby and Josh Moran showed up in costume dressed as a hotdog and taco, respectively. 

Abby Moran said her son bought her the costume, presumably as a joke, but she decided to wear it anyway with her husband, Josh, dressing up alongside her in solidarity. 

NUDM has two beneficiaries this year: the Evanston Community Foundation, a long-term beneficiary, and Chicago HOPES for Kids, an organization in Chicago dedicated to supporting literacy and education for children experiencing homelessness.

Peter Tyor, a former NU employee who walked the 5K, said he was excited to be back on the lakefront. 

Tyor praised NUDM, citing his previous experience with the program when it was just beginning. He said the organization had “lots of good energy” and has grown significantly since its start.

Communication sophomore and NUDM Campus Relations Chair Saul Bazer said that all the events put on by the organization throughout the year help raise money for the beneficiaries and raise awareness for NUDM, all leading up to the 51st annual Dance Marathon.

Bazer said he ran the 5K last year as a freshman and enjoyed his experience so much that he met his current roommate at the race.

“It can be a bonding moment for anyone running,” Bazer said. 

DSC_2000
Brooke Nelson/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students prepare to run the 5K together. Weinberg freshman Belinda Zhang said they were going to run to a Taylor Swift playlist.

Several volunteers stood alongside the runners’ path, cheering and passing out candy to help create a festive atmosphere, including men’s basketball team members Keenan Fitzmorris and Jalen Leach, who held up a streamer for each runner to cross as they finished the course. 

Fitzmorris said he was excited to see how the 5K brings people together for a “great” cause.

Weinberg junior Rohan Sharma, NUDM’s food chair, said the 5K is just one of the “exciting” NUDM events he is looking forward to.

“I did Dance Marathon last year because my friends were really big parts of it,” he said. “Honestly, it’s the most significant experience I’ve had at Northwestern.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @brookenels25

