AAUP sends letter to President Michael Schill concerning potential discipline of Steven Thrasher

American Association of University Professors President Todd Wolfson sent a letter to University President Michael Schill on Tuesday regarding Northwestern’s ongoing investigation of Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher.

The letter expressed concern that the investigation “suggests that university administrators and politicians are interpreting his expression of political beliefs as potential grounds for severe sanctions, including dismissal.” University officials told Thrasher his classes were canceled pending completion of the investigation of his social media use, his “objectivity” and other complaints made against him, according to Thrasher.

“Several historians have warned that the current political climate resembles the McCarthy era when thousands of government employees were fired for alleged communist beliefs,” Wolfson states in the letter. “We urge the ad hoc committee investigating the Black and Queer Dr. Thrasher not to return us to this draconian past.”

The letter comprised a timeline of incidents concerning Thrasher, beginning with Thrasher’s involvement at the pro-Palestinian encampment on Deering Meadow last spring to when Schill was called to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for his handling of antisemitic incidents at NU.

Along with Schill, the letter was also addressed to University Provost Kathleen and Board of Trustees Chair Peter Barris.

In the letter, Wolfson said the AAUP advises NU to “remain committed to academic due process and academic freedom as well as anti-discrimination regulations designed to protect historically marginalized communities.”

“Though we hope it won’t come to this, dismissing Dr. Thrasher for political speech would desecrate the very function of the institutions that presidents are charged with leading,” the letter reads.

When asked about the letter, University spokesperson Erin Karter told The Daily “the University does not discuss personnel matters.”

In an Oct. 10 interview with The Daily, Schill likewise declined to comment on individual personnel matters but said “there’s a lot of misinformation out there about what is happening.”

“We have a number of processes, depending upon whether you are a faculty member, a student or a staff member, and they’re all very protective of free expression,” Schill said.

The letter comes as several members of the Faculty Senate expressed concerns regarding the investigation at a Wednesday meeting.

Email: [email protected]

X: @cassiesunL

Related Stories:

— Faculty Senate expresses concern about University investigation into Steven Thrasher

— Thousands sign petition for Medill professor after NU cancels his classes

— NU Medill investigates Prof. Steven Thrasher, cancels his classes