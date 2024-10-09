The Daily Explains: Northwestern rolled out its latest updated Title IX policies last month. What do they entail?

In addition to the updated demonstration policies rolled out by Northwestern, the University’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance also announced updates to its policies in September.

Effective Aug. 12, 2024 to Sept. 1, 2025, the primary changes include updates to the Office’s Policy on Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct and a new policy on mandatory reporting for University employees.

Policy on Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct

The latest version of the Policy on Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct details a more comprehensive definition of discrimination and harassment.

The list of examples of harassing conduct has now extended to include the “use of racist, anti-Semitic, or anti-Arab slurs or hostile behavior” and “defacing an individual’s property with hateful symbols, such as a swastika or noose.”

These policies come after the pro-Palestinan encampment in April, where students’ actions and the University’s handling of the encampment faced allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia. The previous policy was in effect from April 12, 2024, to Sept. 1, 2024.

Symbols such as the Star of David with an X through it or slurs against pro-Palestine demonstrators materialized during the encampment — instances that the updated policy appears to bar.

The policy also includes a new section on recordkeeping, where the University will maintain records of discrimination, harassment or retaliation complaints, resolution processes and outcomes, reports on misconduct of discrimination, harassment or retaliation, and the actions the University took to resolve the report.

These records will be kept for at least seven years.

The Free Expression and Academic Freedom section also expanded its enforcement criteria in the updated policy. For example, acts of discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct and retaliation are newly described as “unlawful.”

The section also introduced a section on review and conduct on instances of academic freedom violations reported in discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct or retaliation investigations. The policy says the University has the ability to take disciplinary measures in cases that “create a hostile environment in the University community.”

Reporting by University Employees of Disclosures Related to Discrimination and Harassment

The new policy also outlines the responsibility of University employees to report violations of prohibited conduct, including discrimination and harassment.

Before a reporter — someone disclosing prohibited conduct to the University — approaches a non-confidential University employee, the employee must disclose their reporting obligations under this policy. The reporter can then choose to continue their disclosure to the employee or be directed to a confidential employee.

However, employees are not required to disclose their reports in certain circumstances including “Public Awareness Events” such as vigils, protests and other public meetings held on campus where “individuals may disclose incidents of prohibited conduct.”

These newly defined policies appear to align with the University tightening restrictions on on-campus demonstrations, including banning protests at The Rock before 3 p.m. weekdays and the use of amplified sound there before 5 p.m.

Employees who fail to report details of prohibited conduct to the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX Compliance may face University discipline, including employee termination.

Confidential employees, such as licensed medical and mental health professionals, may disclose misconduct with the reporter’s written permission.

These employees are only mandatory reporters in circumstances involving the abuse of minors or elders or in which the student appears to physically harm themselves or others.

Students are encouraged to report misconduct to the University or seek help from resources provided by NU. Individuals can also choose to report anonymously through other University channels.

