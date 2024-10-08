Northwestern debuts AI minor for non-computer-science majors

Beginning this quarter, students not pursuing a computer science major can now declare an artificial intelligence minor through the department of Computer Science.

The minor focuses on AI design and development over time. Requirements consist of four math classes and eight required computer science units, including three upper-level electives.

McCormick Prof. Sara Sood, the computer science associate chair for undergraduate education, said the department created the minor based on course enrollment data from the 2022 Fall Quarter.

According to the data, 22.78% of students enrolled in Computer Science 348 Intro to Artificial Intelligence and 43.66% in Computer Science 349 Machine Learning were not majoring or minoring in computer science.

“Our hypothesis was that there was a large number of students that fell into this pool, and because they wanted depth in AI, we should create an AI minor that allows them to both go deeper in AI but also signal to employers they have that expertise,” Sood said.

Sood said most people recognize AI through programs like ChatGPT. These applications fall under machine learning, a subset of AI that allows technology to analyze data.

The minor extends beyond machine learning, covering additional subsets of AI to prepare students for changes in the field.

“Many different subfields are going to come into and out of the spotlight,” Sood said. “We need to enable students with the full breadth of knowledge to be able to handle the future.”

Although no new courses were created for the minor this school year, McCormick Prof. Emma Alexander said some electives in the minor curriculum will likely continue to develop.

Alexander taught the elective Computer Science 353 Natural and Artificial Vision twice as a seminar before its official launch this quarter.

She said more non-computer science majors are expected to take the course in the future.

“We would always want an interdisciplinary group of students because everyone’s going to bring their strengths and learn from each other,” Alexander said.

The computer science department has received emails expressing interest in the minor this year, Sood said.

McCormick freshman Quinn McGinley is majoring in mechanical engineering and said he is interested in the machine learning classes.

“Once AI technology can start doing the engineering analysis that I would otherwise be doing, it’s probably helpful to have some background in it so you’re prepared for when it becomes more widespread,” McGinley said.

McCormick Prof. Samir Khuller, who chairs the computer science department, said the department has also discussed introducing a major in AI, a process that takes months.

For now, faculty will gauge students’ reactions to a minor in AI.

“In the Stone Ages, when they first invented an ax, the more successful people were the ones who quickly learned how to use the ax,” Khuller said. “It’s a new tool, and the quicker you learn how to use it, the more valuable it can be for you.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Northwestern to develop $20 million AI institute for astrophysics research

— Northwestern’s AI Club looks towards the future

— Northwestern creates new research hub focused on artificial intelligence