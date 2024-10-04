The Daily Explains: Who’s running for ASG Senate this year?

Starting Friday, Oct. 4, students can cast their votes in Associated Student Government Senate elections. Voting will open at 5 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The ASG Senate includes 40 members: 20 school senators and 20 student group senators. Each undergraduate school is allocated a number of senators based on its student population. Each year, the Senate drafts and votes on new legislation, divides funds between student groups, and mediates the relationship between University administration and the student body.

This fall, all 20 school senator seats are open.

NU students can expect to receive a link in their emails to vote in Wildcat Connection. Students vote for the candidates in their own school, and the voting system allows students to order the candidates by their preference.

The new senators’ term will begin on Oct. 8, and Senate meetings will occur Wednesday evenings with the first meeting on Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Daily sat down with 14 of the candidates to learn about their backgrounds and goals.

Candidates not featured include Nur Yalinbas, Eliza Marcus, Alexa Clemesha, Caden Corbett, Talib Ruff, Maria Zavala, Maddie Vartanian, Jack Doheny, Kaitlyn Salgado-Alvarez, Jamal Omoniyi, James Baer, Abdel Aguilar, Mackenzie Kirkwood, Gabriel Guzman, Amber Flowers, Ryan Beam, Patrick Allen Eleazar, Calvin Simmers and Rayan Lahlou-Nabil.

