Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

City-School Liaison Committee discusses Guaranteed Income Program, grant opportunities

Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
The City-School Liaison Committee heard an update on Cradle to Career, a partnership between several Evanston organizations promoting equity, during its Tuesday meeting.
Anavi Prakash, Development and Recruitment Editor
October 2, 2024

The City-School Liaison Committee discussed the Guaranteed Income Program, the November general election and grant opportunities Tuesday night at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.

The committee facilitates conversations between city and local school board officials on matters of public interest. The nine-person committee has three city councilmembers, three Evanston Township High School District 202 board members and three Evanston/Skokie School District 65 board members.

The Guaranteed Income Program focuses on giving resources to people who make less than 184% of the federal poverty line, live in Census Tract 8092, are located in the 5th Ward or care for children in first grade or younger. Through the program, eligible residents get $500 a month on a preloaded debit card that they can spend on whatever they need.

Alison Leipsiger, Evanston’s policy and intergovernmental affairs manager, said the city is still enrolling eligible District 65 families into the program. 

“It’s a really exciting way to think about economic development,” she said. “It’s a huge infusion of resources.” 

Leipsigner added that this program — along with Pathway to Wellness, an initiative passed by City Council in September — aims to improve employment and health outcomes for Evanston residents. Pathway to Wellness provides health support to residents who live in the poorer census tracts in Evanston. According to city data, these residents can live up to 13 years less than residents in wealthier Evanston census tracts.

The committee also coordinated resources for the 10 District 65 schools that will act as polling stations for the Nov. 5 election. All schools, including ETHS, have the day off for the election.

City Manager Luke Stowe said there will be more police officers patrolling near the city’s polling places to ensure everything goes smoothly. 

“(Evanston Police) will respond accordingly if something happens,” officer Nathaniel Basner said. “That’s the only time we’ll respond. Otherwise, we’ll just stay out of there and let people come in and vote.” 

Later in the meeting, District 65 School Board President Sergio Hernandez emphasized that the city and its two school districts should work with legislators at the state and federal levels to secure funding for projects that may come up, such as school construction. 

District 65 Superintendent Angel Turner said the district has been looking for grant opportunities “aggressively and diligently,” but has not received any yet.

Both school districts have partnered with Climate Action Evanston to apply for a nearly $20 million community change grant, according to Kendra Williams, District 202’s chief financial officer. She said the deadline for the grant is approaching soon. 

The committee also heard an update on the work of Cradle to Career, a partnership between various Evanston organizations working toward equity.

Kimberly Holmes-Ross, the organization’s executive director, announced that Cradle to Career has $15,000 set aside to hire 10 interns for the year. The organization will pay 25% of each intern’s salary, and the other 75% will come from Northwestern, which will send 10 work-study students to Cradle to Career, she said. 

Hernandez said it is important for both school districts and the city to work together to give Evanston the resources it needs, which includes finding various avenues of funding.

“(I’m) putting that out there for all the institutional partners as we continue to try to create a better community that’s affordable to folks and ensure all the resources are accessible to all folks as much as possible,” Hernandez said. 

 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @anavi_52

Related Stories: 

Pathway to Wellness offers health support to Evanston’s low-income areas

City-School Liaisons talk Guaranteed Income, Wraparound Evanston

District 202 board approves 2025 fiscal year budget, debuts data dashboard District 202 board approves 2025 fiscal year budget

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Kate Masur and Laurice Bell discuss Masur’s new book at a Bookends &amp; Beginnings event.
Pulitzer finalist discusses new book on the Reconstruction era
7th Ward Council race competitive as Revelle retires
7th Ward Council race competitive as Revelle retires
EPL and PFLAG celebrated Banned Books Week at the Robert Crown Community Center.
Q&A: EPL and PFLAG Evanston talk Book Bans
Evanston Latinos made an appearance at the festival, selling traditional Mexican snacks.
Captured: Fiesta Hispana highlights Hispanic culture for the fourth year in a row
The Open Meetings Act stipulates that the public has “the right to attend all meetings at which any business of a public body is discussed or acted upon in any way.”
Civic Center’s future uncertain after state issues violation
Chykalophia and her husband were the only two people behind the business for the first six years.
Evanston design agency makes America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list
More in City Council
After July’s groundbreaking for Foster School, City Council approved field lights and a track for the campus.
City Council approves tracks, lighting for Foster School
Mayor Daniel Biss delivered his State of the City address on May 9.
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announces reelection bid
A person raises their hand while talking at a dais.
City Council approves $800,000 settlement over Fountain Square leaks, discusses leaf blower ordinance amendments
The new city flag was selected from over 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design Contest.
City flag approved, new affordable housing authorized at City Council
The new city flag was selected from over 200 submissions to the Evanston Youth Flag Design Contest.
City Council introduces ranked-choice voting implementation ordinance, talks Landlord-Tenant agreements
A sign that says 'Welcome to Evanston.'
‘Doom and gloom’ no more? City Council tackles financial future, tax changes
More in Education
Since ETHS implemented a “Bell-to-Bell, No Cell” phone policy, some students have turned to bringing two phones to school and using their Chromebooks for entertainment during class.
ETHS community slowly adjusts to new ‘Bell-to-Bell No Cell’ policy
Two police cars follow each other.
Oakton Elementary locked down after person with gun moves through area
The district’s financial forecast projected a budget deficit by fiscal year 2027 if the board maintains its current policies. This does not account for “mitigating strategies” currently being planned by the board, Chief Financial Officer Kendra Williams said.
District 202 board approves 2025 fiscal year budget, debuts data dashboard
The District 65 Board of Education passed its Fiscal Year 2025 budget at its meeting Monday night. The district will have a $13 million deficit this year, an increase from $10 million last year.
District 65 Board of Education passes FY25 budget with $13 million deficit, sets cost-reduction plan
The groundbreaking gave community members integral to the 5th Ward School, now Foster School, the chance to “break ground,” fitted with hard hats and shovels.
Fifth ward school to be named “Foster School” at groundbreaking, decades in the making
About 40 people filled the Joseph E. Hill Early Childhood Center, holding signs for the board meeting.
District 65 School Board votes to close Dr. Bessie Rhodes School