CARP Implementation Task Force prepares to issue recommendations on city’s comprehensive plan

Evanston’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan Implementation Task Force discussed updates to Envision Evanston 2045 and planned for the November publication of the first draft of the city’s new comprehensive plan at its meeting Wednesday.

At the meeting, several members expressed frustration that the task force would not receive early access to the plan, which they said would give them more time to discuss recommendations to issue to the Environment Board.

“We’re going to have recommendations regardless of what the draft says,” said Hal Sprague, a member of the task force. “There was just this frustration that one or two more backs and forths would be our idea to be able to make better recommendations.”

Passed by City Council in 2018, CARP details the city’s goals to mitigate the impacts of climate change — including carbon neutrality by 2050, zero waste by 2050 and 100% renewable energy by 2030.

To reach these goals, the city has proposed a Healthy Buildings Ordinance to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in buildings over 20,000 square feet, launched a Green Homes pilot program to offer free environmentally friendly home upgrades to residents and planted more trees with funding from the U.S. Forest Service, among other initiatives.

The city will consider legislation to mandate building electrification standards, eliminate parking space minimums and preserve the environment, according to the CARP Implementation Update presented at the Jan. 8 City Council meeting.

“CARP is not only telling us what we need to scale down carbon emissions and pollution, but it’s also preparing us for what the climate will do in the next decade,” CARP Implementation Task Force Chair Katarina Topalov said.

The task force collaborated with the Environment Board, Climate Action Evanston and other organizations to create a 2024 action agenda for CARP implementation. The agenda includes specific recommendations for legislation, municipal projects, community initiatives and research.

The task force also discussed updates to Envision Evanston 2045, a community initiative to create a new comprehensive plan and zoning code that will go into effect next year and remain in place for the next two decades.

As part of the revised zoning code, Evanston hopes to increase residential and commercial density while preserving green space, Sustainability and Resilience Manager Cara Pratt said.

“No stone has been left unturned in terms of ideas for how to make sure the zoning code aligns with CARP,” she added.

Specifically, the plan calls for density bonuses or expedited review for mixed-use developments, zoning changes to provide incentives for planting additional trees and the elimination of parking minimums with the long-term goal of reducing carbon emissions.

Moving forward, the CARP Implementation Task Force hopes to advocate for the Healthy Buildings Ordinance, establish a plan to educate Evanston residents about CARP, survey residents about the energy efficiency of appliances in the city and begin discussions with City Council to update CARP entirely, members said at the meeting.

“We need education at all levels,” Sprague said. “I would love for each alderperson in Evanston to have meetings with us, and invite (Pratt) to the meetings and have her explain everything we’re talking about, because we need to educate the leaders.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

— CARP struggles to gain traction three years after its implementation

— CARP Implementation Task Force discusses greenhouse gas emissions, requests on climate action in 2024 agenda

— CARP Implementation Task Force discusses new community dashboard to track climate action data