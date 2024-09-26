Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Blue Line shooting highlights increased risk of violence for the unhoused

Femi Horrall/The Daily Northwestern
Connections for the Homeless mourned Margaret Millar Johnson, who was shot and killed in the recent Blue Line shooting, at a memorial service on Tuesday.
Femi Horrall, Assistant City Editor
September 26, 2024

At its annual memorial service Tuesday, social service organization Connections for the Homeless mourned participants who died in the past year as well as the four people who were killed on Labor Day in the shooting on the Blue Line. Among the four was Margaret Miller Johnson, who’d received support from Connections in the past. 

Johnson and the other victims were shot while sleeping on the train at around 5:30 a.m, according to Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins. 

Connections CEO Betty Bogg remembered Johnson as someone who was kind, even in difficult times. Bogg said that the loss has been difficult for both those close to Johnson and for all of the staff who knew and cared about her. 

“The tragedy of losing your home in America is prevalent right now, rising because of the housing crisis we find ourselves in,” Bogg said. “That’s a lot of the work that we do, is to ensure that people become rehoused so that they do not fall into circumstances under which they have to find themselves sleeping on a train in a clearly unsafe situation.”  

The Alliance to End Homelessness in Suburban Cook County’s Point-in-Time (PIT) Count estimated 114 unsheltered homeless people in suburban Cook County in 2024, a 58% increase from 2023. Nineteen of those people were in northern Cook County, where Evanston is located. This year’s count was taken on Jan. 31.

According to the Chicago Coalition to end Homelessness, this isn’t even the full picture. These PIT Counts are based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of literal homelessness, which excludes those who temporarily stay with others. Taking those individuals into account, the Coalition estimated that 68,440 Chicagoans were unhoused in 2021, for example. Chicago’s 2021 PIT Count for all homeless individuals only estimated 4,477. 

As the homeless population rises, so does the amount of people who are likely to resort to using trains as shelter. 

To offset this problem, the Chicago Transit Authority entered an agreement with the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services in November 2022 to provide unhoused train riders with additional outreach and support services. DFSS got $2 million in 2024 for added outreach efforts. 

The CTA told The Daily in a statement that this agreement has led to 7,800 interactions with unhoused riders in the past year. From January 2023 to July 2024, the program connected 88 people to housing and 220 to shelters.

Chicago organizations Haymarket Center and Thresholds are currently carrying out these outreach efforts on the 24-hour Blue and Red Lines, respectively. The CTA didn’t disclose any plans to expand to other lines in the near future due to the larger need on the Blue and Red Lines, the CTA told The Daily. 

According to Sam Guardino, the director of Thresholds’ Homeless Outreach Program, the support from DFSS and the CTA has been very beneficial. 

“They’re checking in,” he said. “If we have a problem with something, they fix it. You know what I’m saying?”

Guardino noted that unhoused people — especially those with symptoms of mental illness — don’t always feel comfortable staying with large groups of people in shelters. He said that on the CTA, they can find a quiet corner to sleep in while also feeling less vulnerable than they would feel sleeping outdoors. 

Guardino also emphasized that homeless people staying on trains don’t perpetrate as much violence as some may assume. According to research from the University of Central Florida in 2008, while the homeless are arrested more frequently than housed people, those arrests are commonly for non-violent behavior. Furthermore, they are more likely to be the victims of a crime, according to research in Violence and Victims in 2014. 

“I just want people to understand that there are reasons people do shelter on the CTA, and that most of these folks aren’t causing anybody a problem, really,” Guardino said. “We have to solve the problem of affordable housing and have appropriate services and supports for people.”

At the memorial, Connections Board President Pastor Monté Dillard emphasized that homelessness is an important issue that must be addressed to prevent tragedies like this. 

“From here forward, it will be up to us to hold their memories in our hearts and to hold our society accountable for the violence done to all those who must struggle to put a roof over their heads in this richest country on Earth,” he said. 

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories: 

Connections for the Homeless honors staff, volunteers, participants at Milestone Celebration

Connections for the Homeless celebrates purchase of Margarita Inn in open house

Connections for the Homeless’ annual winter gear distribution helps individuals gear up for the cold

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in City
Transit-oriented development can decrease household emissions by 2.5 to 3.7 tons per year, according to the Maryland Department of Planning.
Evanston cautiously embraces transit-oriented development to achieve climate goals
Multiple Evanston organizations will host festivities, honoring and celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture.
Here’s how to celebrate Hispanic heritage this month
Everything Evanston: The Daily explains Envision Evanston 2045
Everything Evanston: The Daily explains Envision Evanston 2045
After July’s groundbreaking for Foster School, City Council approved field lights and a track for the campus.
City Council approves tracks, lighting for Foster School
Since ETHS implemented a “Bell-to-Bell, No Cell” phone policy, some students have turned to bringing two phones to school and using their Chromebooks for entertainment during class.
ETHS community slowly adjusts to new ‘Bell-to-Bell No Cell’ policy
This is the second year Sustain Evanston has awarded grants for local businesses.
Sustain Evanston awards $600,000 in grants to promote sustainability in Evanston businesses
More in Latest Stories
Calls to establish a Pride House intensified after the Associated Student Government passed a resolution supporting the initiative in May and the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia fraternity house at 626 Emerson St. was vacated in June.
Future of LGBTQ+ housing on campus remains uncertain amid negotiations
Students have multiple options to register and vote for the upcoming presidential election.
The Daily Explains: A guide to voting in the 2024 presidential election for NU students
LTE: Are the new demonstration rules intimidating?
LTE: Are the new demonstration rules intimidating?
Engage Chicago exposes students to new perspectives and ideas through activities and discussions.
Engage Chicago immerses students in community development and social change
Northwestern saw increases in the student enrollment of historically underrepresented groups in the Class of 2028.
Northwestern sees increases in underrepresented minorities in latest class admission data
An audience of around 40 people listened to a panel of students from SJP, JVP, McSA and MENA, who discussed April’s encampment, discrimination and racism.
SJP, JVP, McSA, MENA host discussion to address discrimination on campus
More in Top Stories
Taco Bell will open at the old Blaze Pizza location on Sherman Avenue.
Taco Bell to return to Sherman Ave as new cantina
University President Michael Schill addresses a crowd at Parent &amp; Family Orientation 2024. His base salary appears to be in line with that of other elite private university leaders, according to public tax filings.
University President Michael Schill earned $400,000 in his first four months at NU, documents show
Slaughter Beach, Dog frontman Jake Ewald was one of the live performances at Thalia Hall last year, alternating between playful energy and endearing humility.
Five Evanston and Chicago live music venues to tune into this school year
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre in its production of “1619: The Journey of A People” last summer.
A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago
Jack Schlossberg creates a majority of his content on the social media platform TikTok.
Eid: Jack Schlossberg encourages young people to vote through TikTok
Chicago Fashion Week will take place from Oct. 9-20 across the Chicagoland area.
Chicago Fashion Week creates anticipation for students with its novel style