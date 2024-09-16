Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: No. 1 Northwestern extends blazing start with wins over No. 9 Louisville, Cornell

Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Sophomore back Ilse Tromp in a game last season. Tromp scored the lone goal in Northwestern’s win over Cornell on Saturday.
Jake Epstein, Gameday Editor
September 16, 2024

Through its first four nonconference tests, No. 1 Northwestern defended its home turf at Lakeside Field in emphatic fashion, winning all four matchups — two of which were against ranked opponents — by a combined score of 12-1.

Backstopped by All-American graduate student goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz, who coach Tracey Fuchs has long lauded as the nation’s premier netminder, the 2023 national finalists have appeared primed for another deep NCAA tournament run so far this season.

With the season’s first road trip this past weekend, the Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) stormed into Louisville, Kentucky, and extended their home hot streak to Trager Stadium. NU knocked off No. 9 Louisville and Cornell on Friday and Saturday, respectively, as Skubisz brought her season shutout total to five.

First the ’Cats took on the Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) in a rematch of their only regular-season defeat in 2023.

NU sharpened its shooting sticks early, firing three first-quarter shots to Louisville’s none. Just over 11 minutes into the game, the Cardinals’ defensive dam broke, with sophomore forward Ashley Sessa capitalizing off freshman midfielder Elaine Velthuizen’s feed to steer in her third goal of the season.

Sessa, fresh off an appearance in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games, has made an instant impact with the ’Cats since transferring in from UNC. 

The tide turned in the second frame as Louisville looked to grab an equalizer. The Cardinals became the aggressors, attempting four shots in the period, but Skubisz and her backline steered away the advance.

After the halftime break, graduate student midfielder Katie Jones deflected in sophomore back Ilse Tromp’s penalty-corner shot to provide an insurance score. The ’Cats wouldn’t relinquish their lead from this juncture, nabbing a 2-0 victory.

The next day, NU crossed paths with a winless Ivy League opponent and added another blemish to Cornell’s record. Although the ’Cats converted just one of their 20 shots Saturday, Skubisz’s four-save effort stonewalled the Bears (0-4, 0-0 Ivy League) in a 1-0 win.

In the first three quarters, NU drew seven penalty corners. A play that became the team’s bread and butter in 2023, the penalty corner proved less potent during the outset of the weekend’s second game.

Neither side could find a breakthrough as the game ran on, with overtime appearing more likely by the minute. But, the neutral site clash culminated in late heroics from the ’Cats’ sensational sophomore out of Rotterdam, Netherlands.

With just 36 seconds of regulation remaining, Tromp steered in Sessa’s penalty corner, burying a game-winner at the death. The clutch conversion marked Tromp’s fourth goal of the season.

Now, a new season begins for NU this Friday in the form of Big Ten play. The ’Cats will welcome No. 6 Iowa to Lakeside Field, where NU will eye its second consecutive conference-opening victory.

The Hawkeyes (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) have three consecutive victories in shutout fashion, setting the stage for a potential defensive duel demonstrative of the gritty style that has permeated through both Big Ten powerhouses.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @Jakeepste1n 

Related Stories:

Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics

Field Hockey: Skubisz’s late-game heroics not enough, No. 2 Northwestern falls in national championship to No. 1 UNC

Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern rallies in fourth quarter to knock off Louisville 3-2, advances to third straight NCAA Tournament semifinals

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Midfielder Maddie Zimmer dribbles the ball in a regular season game against Penn State in 2022.
Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics
Senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz. The Texan made four saves, including three in overtime, in No. 2 Northwestern’s national championship loss to No. 1 UNC Sunday.
Field Hockey: Skubisz’s late-game heroics not enough, No. 2 Northwestern falls in national championship to No. 1 UNC
Freshman back Ilse Tromp.
Rapid Recap: No. 1 UNC 1 (3), No. 2 Northwestern 1 (2)
Freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole dribbles the ball. Bent-Cole assisted the game-winning goal in Northwestern's 2-1 NCAA Tournament semifinals victory over Duke Friday.
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Northwestern 2, No. 3 Duke 1
Sophomore back Ilse Tromp in a game last season. Tromp scored the lone goal in Northwestern’s win over Cornell on Saturday.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern rallies in fourth quarter to knock off Louisville 3-2, advances to third straight NCAA Tournament semifinals
Senior midfielder Lauren Wadas dribbles the ball. Wadas scored the game-winning goal Sunday as Northwestern knocked off Louisville 3-2 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 3, Louisville 2
More in Latest Stories
Senior defender Emma Phillips heads the ball toward the net during a set piece play against Harvard Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern holds Harvard to 1-1 draw
Sophomore Ava Criniti runs in the Big Ten Preview Friday. Criniti and four other runners set personal bests en route to a Northwestern first place victory.
Cross Country: Northwestern takes down No. 19 Wisconsin, wins Big Ten Preview
Graduate student running back Cam Porter carries the ball against Eastern Illinois Saturday night.
Football: Elite rushing identity helps lift Northwestern to first 2-1 start since 2020
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch scrambles against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Lausch threw his first two collegiate touchdown passes in the victory.
Football: Jack Lausch lights up Northwestern’s offense in 31-7 victory over Eastern Illinois
Redshirt sophomore running back Joseph Himon II evades tackles against Eastern Illinois Saturday night. Himon scored his first touchdown in more than a year against the Panthers.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 31, Eastern Illinois 7
A player in a black jersey dribbles the ball away from a player in a yellow jersey.
Men’s Soccer: No. 14 Northwestern falls 1-0 to UCLA in conference opener
More in Sports
Freshman defender Tanna Schornstein heads the ball against Purdue Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops conference opener to Purdue 2-0
Northwestern's captains enter the field ahead of Sept. 7's Duke game.
Football: New quarterback, downhill running, dominant defense: What to watch for in Northwestern’s Eastern Illinois matchup
Graduate student running back Cam Porter rushes against Duke.
Football: Veterans at skill positions — and less turnovers — are the keys to unlocking Northwestern’s offense
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch warms up ahead of Northwestern’s Week 2 game against Duke. Lausch was named the Wildcats’ Week 3 starter on Monday.
Football: Northwestern’s Jack Lausch embraces new responsibility as starting quarterback
Junior center back Nigel Prince celebrates his game-winning goal against Marquette Monday night.
Men’s Soccer: No. 9 Northwestern finds late magic in 1-0 victory over Marquette
Redshirt sophomore defensive end Anto Saka celebrates his sack against Duke Friday night. Saka appeared to seal the victory with a forced fumble, but the call was overturned.
Football: Northwestern withers in 26-20 double overtime defeat to Duke