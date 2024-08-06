Field Hockey: Zimmer, Sessa and Fuchs make the journey to the Paris Olympics

Two months following a disappointing 2-1 loss to UNC in the 2022 NCAA Championship, then-junior midfielder Maddie Zimmer was presented with an unusual opportunity: skip her senior season to train with Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It was a risk at the time as making the coveted Olympic games was far from a guarantee; the U.S. Field Hockey team was ranked No. 16 in the world and only 12 teams were able to qualify for the Summer games. But Zimmer took it — and it paid off.

After months of training in Charlotte, North Carolina, Zimmer and Team USA launched a near flawless offensive at the 2024 FIH Olympic Qualifiers, unexpectedly placing second in their tournament en route to qualifying for their first Olympics since 2016. The United Eagles won four consecutive games — three in which they were underdogs — and Zimmer was named Player of the Match twice.

Then, in June, Zimmer was officially named to Team USA’s Olympic roster, marking an achievement unlike any other the three-time All-American midfielder had collected up to that point.

“It was a pretty big risk giving up my senior season to come train with a team in Charlotte to try to qualify,” Zimmer said. “And so, after all of that hard work and all of that sacrifice, to finally see your name on that list, you know that it’s all worth it.”

However, Zimmer isn’t the only Wildcat representing the U.S. in Paris. In fact, forward and NU teammate Ashley Sessa and coach Tracey Fuchs were also named to Team USA’s Olympic roster and coaching staff, respectively.

Sessa, a redshirt sophomore transfer from UNC, was on the Tar Heel squad that defeated Zimmer and the ’Cats in the 2022 NCAA Championship. Like Zimmer, Sessa took an Olympic redshirt the following season, announcing her transfer to NU in the process.

“Ashley and I have been playing together for a couple years now, so I’m super thrilled that she’s (at) the Olympics too,” Zimmer said. “I wasn’t trying to be super obvious when she was looking at schools, but I definitely wanted her to take a look at Northwestern.”

As the youngest player on the Olympic roster, Sessa has already proven that age doesn’t matter, earning Player of the Match honors in Team USA’s January victory against Japan that secured its berth in the Olympic games.

While Paris marks the first Olympic appearance for the two ’Cat stars, Fuchs is no stranger to the international stage. One of the greatest players in USA Field Hockey history, Fuchs played in both the 1988 and 1996 Summer Olympics during her 17-year tenure on the national team — 14 of which she served as team captain.

The two-time USA Field Hockey Athlete of the Year also competed in four World Cups before embarking on her coaching career, during which she transformed NU into a field hockey powerhouse and became the winningest coach in program history.

After failing to medal in the Olympics as a player, Fuchs now had the chance to compete for a spot on the podium as an assistant coach for Team USA.

“Trying to win a gold medal was the highlight of my athletic career,” Fuchs said. “Now I get to take part of that as a coach and mentor, and coach these young women in Paris.”

Zimmer described her coach’s role in her decision to redshirt her senior year as instrumental, with Fuchs’ encouraging words eventually making the choice a “no-brainer.”

Having participated in the most international games (268) in USA Field Hockey history, Fuchs knows what type of dedication and training it requires to train with the national team, according to Zimmer.

“(Coach is) someone who has been in our shoes before and was there to pave the way for female athletes and field hockey players in the U.S.,” Zimmer said. “It’s just amazing that we’re able to have this relationship with her.”

Beyond the X’s and O’s of the game, Fuchs said she made sure to impart wisdom on the athletes off the pitch.

In particular, Fuchs emphasized the importance of handling the fanfare and publicity of the Olympics, reminding her players to “soak everything in and enjoy it” while also not getting too distracted by the glitz and glamor of the festivities.

The United Eagles entered Paris ranked No. 13 in the country, the third-lowest ranking among the 12-team field. With a win, three losses and a draw over its five matches, the team placed fifth in its pool, one spot away from advancing to the next round.

Regardless of this year’s result, Fuchs hopes that the positive momentum will carry into the fall, when Zimmer and Sessa will join a ’Cats squad that seeks its fourth straight national championship appearance.

“It’s amazing to have not only one, but two Olympians that are going to come back in the fall and play for Northwestern,” Fuchs said. “They’re both fantastic players, they’re going to have amazing experiences, and both of them have grown so much as players and leaders. So when I do get them back, it’s going to be great for us.”

