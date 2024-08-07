Daily Mini Crossword, August 7, 2024

The Daily’s 2024 Lollapalooza Preview It is that time of year in Chicago again where Grant Park is transformed into one of the nation’s largest...

Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days With just over a month until Northwestern’s Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Martin Stadium,...

Misdemeanor charges dropped against NU faculty for activity during pro-Palestinian encampment Cook County’s State Attorney dropped charges against three Northwestern faculty members and one graduate...

10th annual Unity Soccer Festival celebrates diversity, sportsmanship Hundreds of soccer enthusiasts and community members gathered at the Robert Crown Community Center on...

Four individuals face charges for April’s pro-Palestine encampment Northwestern Police Department issued four class A misdemeanor citations this month to individuals involved...

City Council approves $2 million grant application to renovate Hilda’s Place, talks Evanston Dog Beach accessibility access City Council approved the city’s plan to apply for a $2 million federal grant to renovate Hilda’s...