Daily Mini Crossword, August 7, 2024

August 1, 2024
It is that time of year in Chicago again where Grant Park is transformed into one of the nation’s largest...
July 25, 2024
With just over a month until Northwestern’s Aug. 31 season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Martin Stadium,...
July 19, 2024
Cook County’s State Attorney dropped charges against three Northwestern faculty members and one graduate...
July 17, 2024
Hundreds of soccer enthusiasts and community members gathered at the Robert Crown Community Center on...
July 16, 2024
Northwestern Police Department issued four class A misdemeanor citations this month to individuals involved...
July 11, 2024
City Council approved the city’s plan to apply for a $2 million federal grant to renovate Hilda’s...
July 10, 2024
City Council expanded eligibility for the guaranteed income program and approved an exemption for athletic...
Alex Perry, Staff Writer
It’s a personal hell of mine to exist as a journalist and a habitually private person. From my understanding,...
Brew, Hou, Leung, Pandey: On being scared to tweet and the pressure to market yourself as a student journalist
June 4, 2024
Haner: A love letter to the multimedia room
June 4, 2024
August 6, 2024
Two months following a disappointing 2-1 loss to UNC in the 2022 NCAA Championship, then-junior midfielder Maddie Zimmer was presented with an unusual opportunity: skip her...
Football: Northwestern embracing realigned conference challenge at Big Ten Media Days
July 25, 2024
Independent review of athletics department released, puts forth key recommendations
June 27, 2024
Emily Kim, Digital Managing Editor
June 19, 2024
Run clubs are the latest craze, and West Twn Brew Crew is one of many in Chicago. Combining fitness and socializing over coffee, this club is all about “running with friends.” Email:...
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant Audio Editor
May 19, 2024
Communication Prof. Barbara Butts believes stage management requires a diverse set of leadership skills, and she wants her students to be able to use them both inside and...
Evanston Police Department responds to three shootings in the last 24 hours
August 6, 2024
City Council amends RLTO to increase notice period for non-renewal of lease, hears updates to Envision Evanston 2045
August 2, 2024
Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night
July 22, 2024