Norris and sustainNU host Earth Month Fair, plant seed of sustainability

Tables decorated with sustainability posters, plants, and arts and crafts lined the perimeter of Norris University Center’s Louis Room at sustainNU and Norris’ Earth Month Fair on Wednesday. Over the whirs of a bike-powered smoothie blender, attendees chat with organizers to learn about the environment.

With a creativity and environmentalism theme, the fair featured tables advertising student environmental organizations and artists selling sustainable arts and crafts.

SESP junior and NU Facilities Management Assistant Rosabel Arrellano first became involved with the fair last year, she said.

“The awareness that it spreads about climate change really motivated me to be more involved,” Arellano said. “I would encourage students to attend to learn about different clubs that they could be part of to make a change within Northwestern.”

One club featured at the fair was Wild Roots, which operates a student-run farm.

Bienen and Weinberg sophomore Orly Lindner tabled for the club at the fair and said she has a deep love for the environment. She said she grew up spending plenty of time outdoors. Her passion was only heightened at NU as she worked to maintain her connection with nature in a largely urban area.

“There’s a lot of cool sustainable things going on here, especially if you’re interested in sustainability or different environmental initiatives on campus,” Lindner said. “(The fair) is a great way to come and just see what the campus has to offer and what student groups there are that you can get involved with.”

Other tables at the fair featured local artists who practice sustainability in creating their artwork, which was available for purchase at the event.

Norris ceramics instructor and Chicago resident TJ Nakano integrates environmentalism into his artwork by creating pottery with “reclaimed” clay, which recycles clay that has already been used.

“Especially in the world of ceramics, it seems like a lot of things are perishable,” Nakano said. “It’s good to make sure that we have that accessibility to maintain those good values in terms of being able to recycle materials and keep in mind the environment and nature. It’s showing appreciation for what mother nature can offer to us.”

The fair was only one of the events in sustainNU’s monthlong Earth Month celebration. Other events include a lecture about pollen and an Earth-related tour at the Block Museum.

Weinberg freshman Ady Lam, who attended the fair, said she appreciated the opportunity to learn about how to be sustainable at school.

“I want to get more involved with a community that … wants to make an impact in our little Evanston community but also globally,” Lam said. “I feel like this is a good way for me to find out about the different student organizations.”

