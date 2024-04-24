Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG signs People’s Resolution, calls for NU to divest from Israeli institutions
April 24, 2024
LTE: An Open Letter from 171 Faculty — Do not ban protest at NU
April 24, 2024
Survivor Action Week rebrands, aims to centralize survivorship in programming
April 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2403 Views
University releases statement on April 15 demonstration following Free Beacon article
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • April 22, 2024
2
1552 Views
NU SJP protests at The Rock in solidarity with Columbia students after mass arrests
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 19, 2024
3
1142 Views
SJP, EJP and JVP resolution demands NU divest from companies with ties to Israel, protect student speech
Samantha Powers, Print Managing Editor • April 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Norris and sustainNU host Earth Month Fair, plant seed of sustainability

Orly+Lindner+chats+about+her+club+Wild+Roots+with+an+event+attendee.
Leah Schroeder/The Daily Northwestern
Orly Lindner chats about her club Wild Roots with an event attendee.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
April 24, 2024

Tables decorated with sustainability posters, plants, and arts and crafts lined the perimeter of Norris University Center’s Louis Room at sustainNU and Norris’ Earth Month Fair on Wednesday. Over the whirs of a bike-powered smoothie blender, attendees chat with organizers to learn about the environment.

With a creativity and environmentalism theme, the fair featured tables advertising student environmental organizations and artists selling sustainable arts and crafts. 

SESP junior and NU Facilities Management Assistant Rosabel Arrellano first became involved with the fair last year, she said.

“The awareness that it spreads about climate change really motivated me to be more involved,” Arellano said. “I would encourage students to attend to learn about different clubs that they could be part of to make a change within Northwestern.”

One club featured at the fair was Wild Roots, which operates a student-run farm.

Bienen and Weinberg sophomore Orly Lindner tabled for the club at the fair and said she has a deep love for the environment. She said she grew up spending plenty of time outdoors. Her passion was only heightened at NU as she worked to maintain her connection with nature in a largely urban area.

“There’s a lot of cool sustainable things going on here, especially if you’re interested in sustainability or different environmental initiatives on campus,” Lindner said. “(The fair) is a great way to come and just see what the campus has to offer and what student groups there are that you can get involved with.”

Other tables at the fair featured local artists who practice sustainability in creating their artwork, which was available for purchase at the event.

Norris ceramics instructor and Chicago resident TJ Nakano integrates environmentalism into his artwork by creating pottery with “reclaimed” clay, which recycles clay that has already been used.

“Especially in the world of ceramics, it seems like a lot of things are perishable,” Nakano said. “It’s good to make sure that we have that accessibility to maintain those good values in terms of being able to recycle materials and keep in mind the environment and nature. It’s showing appreciation for what mother nature can offer to us.”

The fair was only one of the events in sustainNU’s monthlong Earth Month celebration. Other events include a lecture about pollen and an Earth-related tour at the Block Museum.

Weinberg freshman Ady Lam, who attended the fair, said she appreciated the opportunity to learn about how to be sustainable at school. 

“I want to get more involved with a community that …  wants to make an impact in our little Evanston community but also globally,” Lam said. “I feel like this is a good way for me to find out about the different student organizations.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

Evanston Ecology Center celebrates 50th birthday at Earth Day Fest

Customers line up for $1 Earth Day sale at Buffalo Exchange thrift store

Evanston organizations to host Earth Day celebrations
More to Discover
More in Campus
There are 220 students that make up the PA class this year.
Peer Advisers gear up for Class of 2028 amid changes to Wildcat Welcome
The boycott comes after more than 100 Columbia students were arrested Thursday during a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” organized by Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine.
24 Northwestern academics sign petition to boycott Columbia events following mass arrests
Pat Fitzgerald. The former coach is suing the University for defamation and breach of contract.
Former NU football players win motion to consolidate Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Two students — a Democrat and a Republican — debated one another on each topic. NUCR and YAF members represented students from the Republican side.
BridgeUSA at NU hosts debate between College Democrats and Republicans
One person sits in a burgundy chair holding a microphone and two people sit on a small, burgundy sofa.
Indigenous playwright Larissa FastHorse talks representation, community engagement
Many students and faculty on campus have used the Northwestern Community Kudoboard, started four months ago.
NU Student Affairs encourages gratitude with Kudoboard initiative
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in