Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
November 14, 2023
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces $450 million 2024 budget
November 14, 2023
D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
November 14, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2181 Views
Students protest in front of Tech, demand NU divest from companies with ties to Israel
Samantha Powers, Senior Staffer • November 10, 2023
2
1163 Views
Football: With his homecoming on the horizon, David Braun’s high-rising tale continues writing itself
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor • November 9, 2023
3
1159 Views
Some Evanston shops see ‘disconcerting’ sales slump ahead of holiday shopping season
Shun Graves, Reporter • November 7, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Turner: We need to talk about Autism

Cedar Turner, Op-Ed Contributor
November 13, 2023

Content warning: This article includes mentions of suicidal ideation, ableism.

When I was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, shortly after I moved into the dorms at Northwestern my freshman year, I had no idea how to talk about it. After years of struggling with my mental health, I finally had a diagnosis that contextualized my entire experience. But it came with heavy stigma.

I wondered if I should be open about my diagnosis, or keep it a secret. Through my conversations with other neurodivergent people, I’ve stopped seeing autism as a private condition. My autism influences who I am, how I act and the way I perceive the world. It is at the very core of my being.

This past May, the Illinois House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 0219, which urges institutions of higher education to embrace the neurodiversity paradigm. NU has remained slow to act on this recommendation. If Northwestern is truly dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive community that supports all students, faculty and staff, we need to talk about neurodiversity. We need to talk about autism.

Being autistic can be incredibly isolating, but I know I’m far from alone. Recent estimates suggest 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and that number is rising every year. While discussions on autism usually focus on children, little attention is given to autistic adolescents and adults, who face a world that is hostile to their very existence.

Autistic adults have an unemployment rate estimated to be anywhere from 50% to 75%. Autistic and neurodivergent college students have a significantly higher rate of dropping out when compared to their peers, with the vast majority of autistic college students reporting high levels of anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation. Through my own experience and in discussions I’ve had with my peers, I’ve learned autistic and neurodivergent students at Northwestern are not thriving — we are barely surviving.

The history of autism is rife with institutional sexism, racism and ableism. Autism spectrum disorder, especially in adolescence, remains underdiagnosed in women and people of color. Additionally, psychiatry can be hostile and inaccessible for many marginalized communities. For students seeking an autism diagnosis, like I was in 2021, Counseling and Psychological Services exclusively offers referral services to third-party psychiatrists. Many of these medical professionals have waitlists that are weeks or months long.

I am incredibly grateful and privileged to have access to weekly therapy and multiple medications to help regulate my symptoms. Without this support, I would not have made it through college.

I come from a white, upper-middle class background, and I’m lucky to have a supportive family that helped me find these resources and insurance that would cover them. These services are not available for a large population of neurodivergent students at Northwestern, and especially first-generation low-income students. Resources for diagnoses and support must be expanded to address this widening gap among our students.

We need to talk about how to better support autistic students. Northwestern has some resources for neurodivergent students through AccessibleNU, but accommodations often require a formal diagnosis, which is a privilege. Academic accommodations through AccessibleNU can help students in the classroom, but they do not address the wide range of support needed to help neurodivergent students thrive.

Multiple studies show that autistic college students perform similarly to their neurotypical peers in terms of academics, but struggle in social situations and executive functioning. While providing academic accommodations is essential, giving students support outside of the classroom is just as important.

We need to talk about the intersectionality of autism and neurodiversity. While the media portrayal of autism has been almost exclusively white men, the lived reality of autistic people is incredibly diverse. Supporting neurodivergent students means supporting all marginalized students on campus.

There is documented research studying the overlap of autism and queer identities: the intersection of trans identity and autism is so prevalent that conservative state lawmakers have used the link as a justification to restrict access to gender-affirming care. Expanding support for neurodivergent students means standing against hate and discrimination in all of its forms.

A commitment to neurodiversity does not just mean supporting autistic students. It must include all expressions of human cognition, including ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and more. It means building stronger support for all disabled community members at Northwestern and continuing to fight against institutionalized ableism in all of its forms.

Where do we start? By learning from our peers. The College Autism Network is dedicated to sharing research about how to best support neurodivergent college students. Institution-supported student groups and spaces, increased support for disability studies, and a commitment to expanded services at CAPS and AccessibleNU are all first steps towards building a more inclusive campus. But to get there, we have to actually start talking.

I encourage other autistic and neurodivergent members of the Northwestern community, especially those with different backgrounds and experiences from mine, to continue the conversation. Northwestern must be held accountable for a continued lack of support for the disabled community and has a responsibility to listen to our voices.

The conversation has to start somewhere.

Cedar Turner is a senior Dual-Degree student in Bienen and Weinberg. They can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Contributors
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
Ryan: Make junk food giants pull their weight
Ryan: Make junk food giants pull their weight
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
More in Latest Stories
The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Mondays 6-2 vote tabled the ordinances on Ryan Field one day after Northwestern put forward an expanded proposal for its memorandum of understanding with Evanston.
City Council tables Rebuild Ryan Field approval, introduces $450 million 2024 budget
All principals that have been hired since July 1 have entered into their new roles in an interim capacity.
D65 names new interim principal and assistant principal for Bessie Rhodes School
The D202 School Board emphasized working towards a more equitable school environment for all students after the presentation of the Year in Review report.
District 202 board discusses Year in Review report, student equity
The Monday message is Schill’s fifth to the community since the militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.
University President Michael Schill announces new committee on antisemitism and hate
Soon, Version 3 of Paper is expected to bring an assortment of new features and enhancements to the popular Northwestern scheduling site.
Paper Version 3 coming soon with new features, enhancements
Water droplets sprinkle the air after a field hockey player in purple hits the ball.
Captured: Wildcats hold the fort with 3-2 win against Louisville, continues to NCAA Tournament semifinals
More in Opinion
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
LTE: Stop the damn war
LTE: Stop the damn war
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwesterns distribution
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwestern's distribution
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in