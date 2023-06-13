Evanston to serve meals to children during the summer

The Robert Crown Community Center. It is one of the locations from which the city will distribute free breakfasts and lunches.

Evanston’s Parks and Recreation Department will provide cold breakfast and lunches to children and teenages at various locations this summer, the city announced Monday.

The program, which runs through Aug. 11, will provide meals to people ages 1-18 every weekday, according to a press release from the city. Breakfast and lunch will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., respectively, the release said.

The program will be open to everyone who fits the age range, regardless of residence or income, according to the release.

The city will typically serve the meals at four locations per the release: Dewey Elementary School, Fleetwood-Jourdain Center, Mason Park Field House and Robert Crown Community Center. From June 20 to June 28, meals will also be served at Kingsley Elementary School, Haven Middle School and Oakton Elementary School. All meals must be eaten on-site.

The program is funded by the Illinois State Board of Education and has operated for more than 20 years.

