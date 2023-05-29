NU adds all-gender bathrooms, lactation rooms to campus map system

An update to the campus map includes filters for all-gender restrooms, lactation rooms, libraries and bike racks.

A new update to the Northwestern campus map will allow community members to see a comprehensive listing of all-gender bathrooms and lactation rooms on campus, according to a University news release Friday.

The map includes instructions on how to access different lactation rooms, as well as filters for libraries and bike racks.

Michelle Manno, NU’s assistant provost for diversity and inclusion, said the map update represents a “big step” in NU’s push for accessibility and inclusivity.

“Our community has been asking for a more centralized way to access this important information,” Manno said in the release. “Now, instead of having to search multiple places on our website to find an all-gender bathroom or a lactation space, campus members can go to one place for everything.”

In the past, organizations like Multicultural Student Affairs have maintained inclusive campus maps. MSA originally created its own map of all-gender bathrooms on campus based on input from students and community members. Now, NU will maintain a map itself.

Matthew Abtahi, assistant director of MSA, added bathrooms on the organization’s map are vetted for Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility. In the release, he said either himself or a facilities member walks to the bathroom to assess the measures in place.

