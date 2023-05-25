From bowling bans to trick-or-treating: Fact-checking Evanston’s funkiest laws

Evanston is known for having some arcane laws — but not all of these rumors are true.

Evanston’s City Code contains all of the laws and regulations that govern the city. Most likely haven’t read the code’s full text, which contains some obscure ordinances one wouldn’t expect to be law.

But not everything you hear about Evanston’s most arcane laws is true. We fact-checked some of the city’s funkiest laws, so next time you’re walking around town, you’ll know what you can and cannot do.

The law: It is illegal to spit on the sidewalk in the city.

Myth or fact: Fact.

Next time you’re strolling around Evanston and feel the urge to spit, think twice. According to section 9-5-22 of the city code, it is illegal to spit on the sidewalk.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to spit upon any public walk, upon the floor of any public conveyance or upon the floor or wall of any theater, hall, assembly room or public building,” the section reads.

The law: Bowling is illegal in Evanston.

Myth or fact: Myth.

Bowling is in fact legal in Evanston. You can open a bowling alley in Evanston, as long as you receive a license from the city to do so, according to section 3-8-1 of the city code. This law applies to “not-for-profit clubs” in addition to commercial bowling alleys.

In an October 2008 article in The Daily, former Ald. Steven Bernstein (4th) said he once tried to bring a bowling alley to Evanston but “couldn’t find the space.”

The law: It is illegal to trick-or-treat in Evanston.

Myth or fact: Myth.

While it is perfectly legal for children to go from door to door on Halloween to stuff baskets with candy in Evanston, this myth may have originated from the city’s restricted trick-or-treating hours. Evanston has official trick-or-treating hours from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 31 each year.

The law: Evanston can keep your lost property if it is deemed “useful” to the city.

Myth or fact: Fact.

Evanston’s city code has a whole process that details what happens if the city finds your lost or stolen property. The owner of the lost or stolen property has 60 days to claim the item or items from the city. Then, the city must post a description of the property in the unspecified “official newspaper of the City” and warn that the owner has 10 days to claim the property before it is put up for auction.

After the 60-day waiting period and 10-day advertising period, things get weird.

“If any unclaimed property advertised for sale is deemed by the Chief of Police to be useful to the City, it shall not be sold but shall be retained for the use of the City,” according to section 9-7-3 of the city code.

So, if you have an item that you think Evanston might find useful, be sure not to lose it.

