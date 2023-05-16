Language professors Elena Lanza and Taira Yasohama appointed co-directors of new Language Resource Center

Kresge Hall. The building is home to the department of Spanish and Portuguese, and the department of Asian Languages and Cultures.

Spanish language Prof. Elena Lanza and Japanese language Prof. Noriko Taira Yasohama will be co-directors of the new Language Resource Center, the University announced in a news release. The center aims to support language learning at Northwestern.

The two have a combined 49 years of experience in language instruction and will bring their “distinct perspectives” to the LRC, according to the release.

“We’re covering both ends of the spectrum to ensure we’re offering the necessary support to strengthen and support language learning across the University,” César Braga-Pinto, Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences’ associate dean for graduate studies, said in the release.

Lanza and Yasohama will work with the center’s Advisory Board to help students find appropriate language resources, the release said. The pair will also partner with other centers on campus to host guest speakers, provide in-house training workshops for faculty and create student-focused activities and events.

The LRC was created following conversations that started at Weinberg in 2018 about how the school could improve its language instruction.

“The LRC will be the place where faculty can find resources to help them jumpstart new projects related to language teaching and students can get support to enhance their current language learning journey or explore opportunities to learn a new one,” Lanza said in the release.

Lanza and Yasohama’s appointments as co-directors of LRC begin Sept. 1. They will have the task of developing a multi-year plan to determine the future of language instruction at NU.

