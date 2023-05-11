Northwestern alum Sherrese Smith to deliver Pritzker convocation address

The NU alum received her Juris Doctor from the Pritzker School of Law in 1996.

Sherrese Smith (Pritzker ’96) will deliver the Pritzker School of Law’s convocation address to the class of 2023 on Friday at the Chicago Theatre, according to a University news release.

Smith, a managing partner at Paul Hastings LLP, has been recognized in an array of industries throughout her career for her leadership and business skills, the release said.

“We are extremely honored that Sherrese Smith will deliver the convocation address to the Class of 2023 and share her insights and advice at this milestone event,” Pritzker Dean Hari Osofsky said in the release.

Prior to her job at Paul Hastings, Smith worked at the Federal Communications Commission, where she determined the organization’s policy agenda relating to media and technology. She also worked to reform rules on privacy for multinational companies as part of FCC.

The alum remains involved at NU as a member of the University’s Law School Board, and holds positions on the board of the University of Maryland’s journalism school and America’s Public Television Stations Executive Board.

“She is a pathbreaking lawyer and data privacy and cybersecurity expert who has made important contributions as … a distinguished alumna,” Osofsky said.

