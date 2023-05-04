Softball: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to win sole ownership of Big Ten title this weekend against Rutgers

Angela Zedak celebrates a home run at Sharon J. Drysdale Field last weekend. Zedak has been a two-way player for NU this year and a leader for the Cats’ defense.

No. 18 Northwestern will look to end its season on a high note as the team wraps up regular season play against Rutgers (31-22, 8-12 Big Ten) this weekend.

With last weekend’s three-game sweep of Nebraska, (32-17, 12-8 Big Ten) the Cats (33-10, 18-2 Big Ten) clinched a share of the Big Ten title. But with one win — or an Indiana (37-15, 15-5 Big Te) loss — NU would take sole possession of the title. This would be the Cats’ second straight Big Ten title.

NU finished the regular season undefeated at home. Now, as the team travels to Rutgers, the Cats will look to improve their away record and enter the postseason on a four game win streak.

This is the first time this season NU will play the Scarlet Knights. Here are four key takeaways to look for in this weekend’s matchup.

Takeaways

NU needs to continue its dominant offensive power

The Cats’ offense stumbled in April during its series versus Michigan (26-21, 10-10 Big Ten) when the Wolverines won 15-0. But after that series, NU’s bats came back to life. To ensure success against Rutgers, the bats need to stay that way.

NU’s offensive dominance is one of the main reasons the team has found success. Last weekend, the Cats outscored Nebraska 40-19, scoring the most runs in any of their series so far. Five Cats are hitting above .300 — including graduate infielder Nikki Cuchran, who has the third-highest batting average in the Big Ten at .441.

Another NU slugger to watch is first-year infielder Kansas Robinson, who is having a breakout season. The freshman is hitting .296 with five home runs in Big Ten play. Last weekend, Robinson hit a walk-off home run against Nebraska.

With a strong performance in the batter’s box, the Cats could bring home a weekend sweep.

Danielle Williams looks to win her last regular season game as a Cat

Graduate pitcher Danielle Williams will try to further cement herself as NU’s ace this weekend. With the Cats’ 10-9 victory over Nebraska last weekend, Williams notched her 98th career win and became the all-time wins leader. Against Rutgers, Williams will look to extend her record and win her last regular season performance.

Williams has been a force to be reckoned with this season. At 15 wins, she’s leading the team. She pitched 142 strikeouts this season and has held Big Ten opponents to a .201 batting average, the fourth best in the Big Ten.

A key pitcher in the Cats’ rotation, Williams will be a trusty arm to turn to during the postseason.

NU’s strong defense can limit Rutgers’ chances

The Scarlet Knights’ strong offensive power will put the Cats to the test this weekend. Rutgers ranks fifth, right behind NU, in Big Ten team batting average (.288).

A key player in Rutgers’ lineup is junior shortstop Kyleigh Sand, who is second in the Big Ten with hits (68) and seventh in the Big Ten with batting average (.384). Two Rutgers players, senior infielder Payton Lincavage and redshirt senior catcher Katie Wingert, lead the Big Ten in doubles with 15 each.

But, with a solid defense, NU can handle Rutgers’ bats. The Cats’ strong defense is led by graduate catcher Jordyn Rudd, who is second in the Big Ten in fielding percentage (.996) and third in runners caught stealing (9).

Senior outfielder Angela Zedak has also excelled, keeping the grass a no-fly zone all season with 50 putouts on 53 chances.

The ‘Cardiac Cats’ bring a determined approach to the plate

Even if NU finds itself in a hole, fans may not need to fear. The Cardiac Cats have proved time and again this season that they’re able to deliver a gritty offensive performance.

Last weekend versus Nebraska, NU fought for a 9th-inning 8-6 win. And in the final matchup of the series, NU erased a 5-run deficit in the 5th inning to defeat the Cornhuskers 10-9. The Cats are heading into this weekend on a hot streak, and with their unrelenting attitude, that streak is likely to continue.

