ETHS names gym after former coach, athletic director

Evanston Township High School named a gym on the second floor after Shirley Nannini.

Evanston Township High School dedicated a second-floor gym to Shirley Nannini, a former ETHS physical education teacher, co-athletic director, and tennis and badminton coach Friday night.

ETHS held a naming ceremony Friday to recognize Nannini’s achievements and contributions to the school.

The advocate for gender equality in the ETHS athletics program achieved several firsts in her 33 years at ETHS. She was the first female sports administrator in the school’s history, the first female head coach of two sports and the first female coach to win a state championship at ETHS.

She also won several state-level achievements, including multiple Illinois Badminton Coach of the Year awards, and was inducted into the Illinois Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Chris Livatino, ETHS athletic director, said in a news release that the dedication in Nannini’s honor is particularly important after the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, which paved the way for improved gender equity in sports.

“Shirley’s impact on sports at ETHS continues to be felt today,” Livatino said. “She was a tremendous leader, who opened doors and removed barriers for our student-athletes by being a strong advocate for gender equality in sports.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shannonmtyler

Related Stories:

— ETHS teacher who shaped AP African American Studies discusses threats to curriculum

— Women sports professionals discuss challenges, triumphs in Title IX panel

— District 202 Board of Education discusses revising racial equity, student well-being goals