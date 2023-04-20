Reparations Committee opens applications to join working groups

The Reparations Committee is seeking applicants for working groups that will focus on economic development, community unity, educational initiatives and housing.

The Reparations Committee opened applications for residents to serve on one of four committee working groups, according to a Wednesday news release from the city.

The four groups will focus on economic development, community unity, educational initiatives and housing. Each will consist of five to seven members, the release said, and up to two committee members will chair each group.

The Reparations Committee discussed the formation of these groups at its most recent meeting. Committee member Robin Rue Simmons said the committee originally had three working groups studying the areas of harm it’s hoping to remedy: housing, education and economic development.

Rue Simmons recommended reestablishing those groups and adding the one focused on community unity. She added she’d be interested in seeing community members and subject-matter experts alike on the working groups.

“The work can’t be done just on this committee alone,” Rue Simmons said at the April 6 meeting. “We have to continue community engagement.”

Applications to join each group will remain open until May 1.

