Donovan Cusick and Molly Whalen to run unopposed in upcoming ASG election

These elections will determine the ASG President and Vice President for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The upcoming Associated Student Government election will have one ticket, with both the presidential and vice presidential candidates running unopposed, Election Commissioner and Weinberg freshman Enzo Banal told The Daily in an email Saturday.

According to Banal, SESP junior Donovan Cusick, current ASG vice president, will run for ASG president. McCormick junior Molly Whalen, current ASG executive officer of accountability, will run for ASG vice president on the same ticket.

Banal said the candidates are running unopposed after a second ticket tried to run but did not meet the necessary requirements.

“(The second ticket) failed to make the final ballot, collecting fewer than the necessary 200 signatures and never signing the required consent form,” Banal said in the email. “They also violated at least two election guidelines during their short-lived pre-campaign period.”

He added Cusick and Whalen will not have to hit any minimum threshold of votes to win the election.

The campaign period for the election will start Saturday at 7 p.m., and the election will take place from April 13-15.

