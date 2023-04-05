WeDriveU reaches tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 727, University shuttle service to continue as normal

Northwestern’s outside shuttle driver vendor has reached a tentative agreement with drivers after facing a potential strike, Director of Transportation & Parking Services Merrill Silverman announced in an email Tuesday. As a result, normal shuttle service will continue throughout the University, Silverman said.

In a March 30 release, Teamsters Local 727, which represents WeDriveU shuttle drivers, said about 50 workers “voted overwhelmingly” to strike, citing low wages and a lack of communication with WeDriveU management.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joannah_11