Possible strike against outside vendor that supplies University Shuttle drivers may interrupt campus shuttle service

Intercampus shuttle. Services may be disrupted as early as April 5.

Shuttle drivers may strike against the outside vendor that provides Northwestern with campus shuttle operators, Director of Transportation & Parking Services Merrill Silverman announced in an email Monday.

Talks between the shuttle driver’s union and NU’s vendor are still underway. If the strike is announced, Silverman said it may disrupt shuttle service as early as April 5.

“We continue to work on contingency plans for continuity of service, but please understand that full coverage of shuttle routes may not be available,” Silverman said in the email. “There is a possibility that your preferred route will not be in operation.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joannah_11