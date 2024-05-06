Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Advertisement
Latest Stories
Bessie Rhodes parents demand dialogue with District 65 administrators about planned school closure
May 7, 2024
LTE: The Black 100 supports Schill’s agreement
May 6, 2024
Kirstin Valdez Quade talks debut novel ‘The Five Wounds’ at Annual Writers Festival
May 6, 2024
Trending Stories
1
16390 Views
Season three of ‘The Bear’ films in Evanston, Jeremy Allen White and Jamie Lee Curtis spotted on set
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • May 2, 2024
2
2268 Views
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
Nicole Markus and Jacob Wendler May 1, 2024
3
1255 Views
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Jacob Wendler, Editor in Chief • May 6, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirstin Valdez Quade talks debut novel ‘The Five Wounds’ at Annual Writers Festival

Kirstin+Valdez+Quade+talked+about+and+read+from+her+book+%E2%80%9CThe+Five+Wounds%E2%80%9D+at+the+Annual+Writers+Festival.
Yong-Yu Huang/The Daily Northwestern
Kirstin Valdez Quade talked about and read from her book “The Five Wounds” at the Annual Writers Festival.
Yong-Yu Huang, Reporter
May 6, 2024

Author and Stanford University English Prof. Kirstin Valdez Quade held a dialogue and read from her debut novel “The Five Wounds” at Northwestern’s 16th Annual Writers Festival Monday.

Published in 2021, “The Five Wounds” tells a yearlong, multi-generational narrative of a New Mexican family. The book received The Center for Fiction’s First Novel Prize and won Quade the Rosenthal Family Foundation Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Quade discussed the novel in depth and read passages aloud during the festival — running from May 6-8 — which also features Stephanie Elizondo Griest and Airea D. Matthews alongside Quade. The festival also features craft talks in the afternoons and public readings in the evenings at Deering Library.

Brian Bouldrey, a lecturer in the creative writing program, introduced Quade.

Quade read two excerpts from “The Five Wounds.” Quade said she expanded the novel from a 2009 short story of the same title she wrote and published in The New Yorker.

“For a long time, I was so ashamed because I thought it was cheating to extend a story that had been published,” Quade said. 

But through these doubts, she said she felt she was beholden to this previously published story. 

During the reading, Quade also gave advice to aspiring writers on learning to trust and appreciate their own voice. 

“You are the only person who can write the stories you’re going to write,” Quade said. “You could lift a plot from the person next to you and write that, but it would still be your story.” 

Communication junior Ella Gatlin, who attended the festival, said she enjoyed hearing the excerpts from “The Five Wounds.”

“I just loved the wit and the humor of this author’s ability to delve into this potentially really difficult topic or life with so much levity and joy and realness,” Gatlin said.

Quade said being both the writer and the editor requires her to juggle between pieces of the story that she is drawn to and what is essential to the narrative. To her, writing truthfully means writing humor. So, Quade works to always find humor in a situation, even when there’s suffering, she said.

English Prof. Averill Curdy also appreciated Quade’s balance of humor and reality in her work. 

“I really loved the way she moved so quickly between these moments of pathos and then the moments of humor,” Curdy said. “It felt like family life to me.” 

Email: [email protected]

X: @yong_yuhuang

 

Related Stories: 

Writer Sandra Cisneros discusses new book for Chicago Humanities Festival

Writers Carolyn Ferrell, Grace Cho and Solmaz Sharif discuss writing goals, advice at 14th Annual Writers’ Festival

Tenth annual writers’ festival hosts three prominent authors
More to Discover
More in Campus
NU students said they have encountered sexism in the economics department.
Students navigate gender bias in the Economics Department
After SAFC received requests ranging from $3.3 million to $3.95 million, it was able to allocate $2.15 million to student groups this year.
University provides additional $707,000 to Mayfest, A&O, NUDM
Student band Itsumo performed Mayonaka no Door” by Miki Matsubara.
JASA, Japan Club host Bunkasai festival, providing traditional foods, activities, performances
Schill will appear at a May 23 committee hearing alongside the presidents of Rutgers University and the University of California, Los Angeles.
BREAKING: University President Michael Schill to testify before Congress
Two students hold signs with priority numbers on them.
‘Everything that could have gone wrong’: Housing selection process leaves NU students scrambling
Katie Risseeuw shows and explains an exhibit item to three people.
How NU’s conservation lab battles the test of time to preserve historic archives
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in