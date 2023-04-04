Five students in custody after Highland Park High School enters lockdown

Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

Highland Park High School went into lockdown following an anonymous report of a student with a gun Tuesday morning, according to Highland Park, Ill., city officials.

After Township High School District 113 received an anonymous tip at 10:24 a.m. of a rumor that a student was in possession of a gun, the school reported it to the Highland Park Police Department. The department called for a lockdown, according to a statement by district Superintendent Bruce Law.

According to Law, more students came forward with a similar claim. No shots were fired and five students have been taken into custody, Highland Park’s city website stated.

Highland Park Police lifted the lockdown at 12:28 p.m., according to the city’s Facebook.

“The scene has been secured and law enforcement has confirmed that there is no credible reason to continue the lockdown,” the city’s website said.

Shortly before the lockdown, students held a walkout to call for an assault weapons ban. The community faced a mass shooting in summer 2022 during its Fourth of July parade.

The lockdown at HPHS led to a soft lockdown at nearby Highland Park public buildings, including municipal buildings, North Shore School District 112 and District 113 schools, the park district and the public library. These lockdowns have since been lifted.

The city said Highland Park Police will continue to investigate in partnership with School District 113.

Law said in the statement students will return to school as normal tomorrow and counselors will be available to students who need them.

