Two Northwestern students named 2023 Quad Fellows by Schmidt Futures

Schmidt Futures named second-year chemistry Ph.D. student An Kitamura and McCormick senior Jun Yamasaki 2023 Quad Fellows for exceptional expertise.

The fellowship, which includes 100 STEM students in 16 areas of study, is spearheaded by the Australian, Indian, Japanese and American governments and aims to build connections among students. More than 70% of the students selected as fellows are pursuing Ph.D. programs.

Kitamura studies organic chemistry in energy storage technology and is part of the Malapit Lab. She graduated from Carleton College in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and is currently studying the synthesis of novel molecules for redox batteries to expedite the transition into wider usage of renewable energy.

Yamaski studies mechanical and aeronautical engineering and applied mathematics. He focuses on the theoretical and computational applications in aeronautical engineers’ turbulence modeling.

