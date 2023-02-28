Water intake replacement project set to begin mid-March

The water intake brings water from Lake Michigan to the city’s Water Treatment Plant.

Construction will begin mid-March to replace Evanston Water Utility’s oldest water intake, which provides drinking water to residents of Evanston and surrounding communities, according to a City of Evanston news release.

The project will cost $47.2 million, with funds from state and federal low-interest loan programs.

The more-than-100-year-old intake serves nearly 500,000 people and 60,000 businesses. The 36-/42-inch diameter intake is set to be replaced by a 60-inch diameter pipeline.

To facilitate its primary purpose of bringing water from Lake Michigan to the city’s Water Treatment Plant, the new intake’s larger diameter will help better account for varying lake levels, according to the news release. Its heating system and flow meters will also aid in preventing ice blockages.

The new intake’s design will also reduce the speed of waterflow to help decrease the probability of wildlife becoming trapped.

Construction is set to finish at the end of 2024.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— ‘We Are Water’ Project assesses Evanstonians’ relationship with water

— Low-income Evanston residents may enroll in program for reduced water and sewer rates

— State grant funds lead pipe replacement in 8th Ward