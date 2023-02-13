Fire on Washington Street injures one

The residents of the building evacuated before firefighters arrived. One resident received medical care, according to the fire department.

A fire on the fourth floor of a multi-residential building at 725 Washington St. injured one resident Monday.

The Evanston Fire Department responded to reports of smoke odor and fire alarms at about 4 p.m., and first responders extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes. The department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

According to State Farm, cooking, heating and electrical systems are the most common causes of home fires. In general, the fire department recommends residents check smoke alarm batteries on a regular basis, keep a fire extinguisher at home and practice safety around cooking, grilling, fire pits and home heating.

