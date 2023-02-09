Fire on Judson Avenue displaces 13 residents

A fire on Judson Avenue displaced 13, but resulted in no injuries to people.

A fire at a multi-residential structure on the 900 block of Judson Avenue displaced 13 residents Thursday morning, according to an Evanston Fire Department news release. No civilian nor firefighter injuries resulted.

Until firefighters complete their investigation, the 900 block of Judson Avenue will be closed, the release said.

EFD responded to multiple reports concerning a fire at the residential structure approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, responders encountered heavy fire on the third floor and called for additional resources, including neighboring fire departments, to help with extinguishment and investigation. According to EFD, responders brought the fire under control within an hour.

Residents were able to evacuate the building safely upon fire crew arrival. American Red Cross was notified to assist 13 displaced residents with mass care and shelter services.

