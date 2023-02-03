Fire damages 4 Suns Fresh Juice

A fire damaged smoothie and juice bar 4 Suns Fresh Juice on Friday morning.

An Evanston Fire Department press release said one employee left the store, based at 1906 Main St., before firefighters arrived. No one was reported injured.

After first responders arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m., the situation was upgraded to a “Working Fire” response, according to the release, calling in neighboring fire departments for assistance. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, and the cause remains under investigation, the release said.

4 Suns Fresh Juice opened in 2020 but closed temporarily in late 2021 because of declining sales. It celebrated its reopening in April last year.

