Research on safe firearm storage suggests inequities based on gender and race

The researchers also hypothesized that systemic racism might prevent equitable distribution of SAFE Firearm to families, but only found “signals” of inequity that warrant future research, according to lead author Katelin Hoskins.

A team including Northwestern researchers found in a recent study that the Suicide and Accident Prevention resource offered through Family Education Firearm program might not be an equitably provided option for all parents.

SAFE Firearm promotes conversations during routine pediatric checkups on how to keep firearms out of kids’ hands during them. The program also voluntarily distributes free cable locks to parents.

Katelin Hoskins, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania and lead author of the study, spearheaded a pre-trial analysis — Adolescent and Child Suicide Prevention in Routine Clinical Encounters — which illuminated the potential inequities in the SAFE Firearm program.

“I think really focusing on health equity has been something that’s been important to this project and to the team,” Hoskins said. “(It’s) something that we’ll be able to explore more when the trials complete.”

In the trial, the researchers hypothesized that clinicians who saw medically complex patients with chronic or pre-existing illnesses might be more likely to run out of time or forget to address the SAFE Firearm program. But, the researchers did not find significant evidence to suggest medical complexity was a factor contributing to the inequities.

The researchers also hypothesized that systemic racism might prevent equitable distribution of the SAFE Firearm program to families, but only found “signals” of inequity that warrant future research, according to Hoskins.

According to a journal entry in Preventive Medicine, Hoskins and her team identified that non-Hispanic white people are more likely to be reached by the SAFE Firearm program or offered locks than other racial groups. They also found that clinicians may be more likely to administer the SAFE Firearm program for parents of males rather than females, according to Hoskins.

However, Hoskins does not believe they had enough information to draw from because the pre-trial analysis solely relied on data from the clinics at the Henry Ford Health in Michigan and Kaiser Permanente in Colorado.

“I’d have to interpret that with caution … given the small sample (of 694),” she said.

Conversations on safe firearm storage are increasing following a school shooting in Newport News, Virginia in January in which a six-year-old student used a firearm from his home to shoot a teacher.

Weinberg junior Mirabella Johnson, co-founder of NU’s Students Demand Action chapter, said that after the shooting, her organization has been trying to raise awareness on safe gun storage.

“At the end of the day, we see this as a public health issue, and public health issues affect everyone,” Johnson said. “Even if you’re not a direct survivor of gun violence, you probably know someone in some way that has been influenced or hurt by (it).”

Christina Johnson, director of research at the Feinberg School of Medicine, said safe storage is a non-controversial method to limit illegal access to firearms.

She said the SAFE Firearm’s strategy is to be non-political.

“The SAFE Firearm is informed by a harm reduction approach, which is all about understanding where someone is at and helping them get to somewhere safer,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that the study recommends practice facilitation — providing personalized help in adopting SAFE Firearms — to more thoroughly investigate the roots of potentially inequitable implementation.

Hoskins said practice facilitation represents possibilities for change by focusing more on implementation.

“We’re seeing equity as a focus in terms of how we design our implementation strategies, how we look at our implementation outcomes, like adoption, acceptability, feasibility (and) reach,” she said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @stallthepaul

Related Stories:

– Students Demand Action honors Uvalde shooting victims, rallies for gun violence prevention

– Q&A: Lily Cohen of NU Students Demand Action discusses advocating for gun safety on Capitol Hill

– Evanston community plans gatherings to mourn, heal after gun violence