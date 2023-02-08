Evanston selects winners in first youth art contest

The four contest winners created artworks inspired by the question, “What comes to mind when you think of reparations?”

The Reparations Committee and Evanston Arts Council selected four winners in the city’s first-ever youth art contest.

The prompt for the contest was the question, “What comes to mind when you think of reparations?”

The four winners are Maia Faith Hadaway, a UCLA student; Asiah Williams, an Evanston Township High School student; and Margo Stonebraker and Javahya Wright, both Haven Middle School students. All four will receive a $200 prize.

Their works — available in the city’s news release — include images of kids playing; someone unlocking doors labeled Education, Housing and Businesses; a heart with a band-aid; and imagery related to slavery and the Underground Railroad.

EAC and the Reparations Committee opened the contest in September, asking Evanston residents and students between 2 and 22 to submit any form of multimedia art in response to the question prompt.

