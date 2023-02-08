Evanston selects winners in first youth art contest
February 8, 2023
The Reparations Committee and Evanston Arts Council selected four winners in the city’s first-ever youth art contest.
The prompt for the contest was the question, “What comes to mind when you think of reparations?”
The four winners are Maia Faith Hadaway, a UCLA student; Asiah Williams, an Evanston Township High School student; and Margo Stonebraker and Javahya Wright, both Haven Middle School students. All four will receive a $200 prize.
Their works — available in the city’s news release — include images of kids playing; someone unlocking doors labeled Education, Housing and Businesses; a heart with a band-aid; and imagery related to slavery and the Underground Railroad.
EAC and the Reparations Committee opened the contest in September, asking Evanston residents and students between 2 and 22 to submit any form of multimedia art in response to the question prompt.
