Handgun recovered from Chute Middle School student

Content warning: This article contains discussions of guns.

A Chute Middle School student displayed a loaded handgun in school Monday morning, according to an Evanston Police Department news release.

According to the EPD release, the 13-year-old student was showing the handgun to other students. School officials took the gun “without incident,” the release said, and EPD officers brought the student to the police station.

Chute Middle School temporarily went on soft lockdown, though the lockdown has since been lifted. The investigation is continuing and has not yet found credible threats against students or school officials, according to the release.