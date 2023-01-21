Men’s Basketball: Cats reportedly to reschedule home contest versus Wisconsin for Monday

Northwestern players cheer on from the bench in Ann Arbor. The Wildcats contest against Wisconsin has been reported to be rescheduled for Monday.

Following an announcement that postponed Northwestern’s (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) Saturday matinee matchup versus Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the Wildcats program, the game has reportedly been rescheduled to Monday.

After having its previous game against Iowa postponed to later this month, NU was still scheduled to host the Badgers at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday. However, in the days leading up to the game, the chances of a postponement became more likely, with the Cats only having six players eligible to play.

While the two deferrals have allowed NU to catch its breath for a bit — coming off two tight losses in the previous week — there are now challenges that lie ahead. The Cats will now face a tight schedule in the coming week, especially with Saturday’s contest rumored to be rescheduled to merely two days after. Following Monday afternoon’s contest, NU will travel to Nebraska and face a quick turnaround when it plays the Cornhuskers on Tuesday.

The rumored rescheduled date means that it is only a matter of time before coach Collins’ squad is healthy and ready to get back on the court. With momentous Big Ten victories over Michigan State, Illinois and Indiana, the Cats will now need to search for the high-level of play they had earlier this month to continue striving towards a spot in the NCAA tournament in March.

