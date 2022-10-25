Construction fences come down on South Campus, landscaping and restoration begin

Green fences surrounding construction on South Campus blocked student walkways until they came down Monday.

The fences surrounding construction sites on Northwestern’s South Campus that blocked walkways and often inconvenienced students came down Monday, but the project will continue until Thanksgiving break.

The project is working to replace vital steam piping for heating and hot water in South Campus residence halls. Situated around 1838 Chicago Ave., Allison Hall, Shepard Hall and Rebecca Crown Center, construction was initially meant to end prior to Fall Quarter to avoid working around students.

However, supply chain disruptions led to delays in the planned timeline, NU Facilities told The Daily before the dismantling of the fences.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by the community, and we are working to expedite the balance of the project scope,” NU Facilities wrote in an email.

NU Facilities also said it would finish major construction activities by the end of October. Workers will then begin landscaping and restoring the site, with the goal of finishing before Thanksgiving.

Some students living on South Campus have experienced inconveniences due to the project, from fences blocking pathways to loud construction noises.

“It’s a little frustrating sometimes to have sidewalks blocked off, and it doesn’t look great,” McCormick freshman and Allison Hall resident Alex Rubin said. “But I haven’t been bothered by noise or anything.”

Rubin said he knew nothing of the details behind the construction and would have appreciated clearer communication from the University.

Addressing the fencing, NU Facilities said that while disruptive, a barrier between pedestrians and construction activities was key to the safety of the project. The team follows University regulations in order to maintain a secure working environment, NU facilities said.

Before the fence removal, Medill freshman Austin Kim, who lives in 1838 Chicago, said a direct path to his residential hall had been blocked off since he arrived on campus.

“It’s been loud outside,” Kim said. “It’s just kind of a pain to go around the green fences. It’s also an eyesore.”

Students from residence halls closer to the project site have experienced more noise issues than others. The construction has woken Kim up multiple times, as he often sleeps with his window open, and he said he looks forward to quiet mornings in the near future.

NU Facilities wrote that the working hours were moved forward by one hour — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday — in order to account for student schedules.

“We apologize for the disruption this project is causing in the area,” NU Facilities said. “We strive to deliver the best student experience on campus. We make every accommodation possible to minimize disruptions.”

