District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board.

Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve on the District 65 School Board,” Wilkins said in a news release. “I am looking forward to partnering with (D65 Superintendent Devon) Horton and members of the Board to continue providing the support needed to make sure every child can achieve academically.”

The board received 13 applications during its September search to fill a vacancy left by Marquise Weatherspoon.

After choosing Tracy Olasimbo, family engagement coordinator at Evanston Public Library, to fill the first vacancy, the board selected from the remaining 12 applicants to fill Tanyavutti’s seat.

Wilkins has focused on improving equity in the district’s school system, including with the African-American, Black and Carribean parent group. Tanyavutti also pointed to the creation of such parent groups as indicators of progress when she announced her resignation from the board.

Wilkins’ two children are in 7th grade at Chute Middle School and in 3rd grade at Walker Elementary School.

“We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to welcome Mya to the Board,” D65 Board President Sergio Hernandez said in the release. “Mya’s experience advancing equity at Walker Elementary as well as across our district through the PTA Equity Project is a welcome addition to the Board.”

Wilkins’ term will run through the April 2023 election.

