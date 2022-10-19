ASG Senate holds internal elections for Rules Committee and school senator whip

The Rules Committee reviews legislation before the entire Senate looks at it, while the school senator whip organizes school senators.

Northwestern’s Associated Student Government Senate held its first in-senate elections of the academic year Wednesday, selecting two new members for the Rules Committee and one school senator whip.

The senate selected Quest+ senator and Weinberg freshman Caleb Snead and Weinberg senator and freshman Grace Houren to fill open seats on the Rules Committee. The committee reviews all proposed legislation before it is introduced to the Senate and conducts a quarterly review of the organization’s code.

Weinberg senator and freshman Ty’Shea Woods was selected as school senate whip. The whip is a leader of ASG’s school senators, Deputy Speaker of the Senate Leah Ryzenman said.

Woods said she wants to spread “joy, love, peace and happiness” in the ASG Senate as well as to unify the caucus.

“I really think it’s important to get to know everybody and recognize all of our strengths and what we bring to the table, so that we can more feasibly bring about change that will accurately serve the community,” Woods said.

The Office of the President’s Senior Projects Special Coordinator Stephanie Marin (Weinberg ’18, SESP M.S. ’21) also spoke at the meeting, asking ASG members to join the selection committee for the Morton Schapiro Distinguished Secondary School Teaching Award as well as the Presidential Committee on Athletics and Recreation.

Marin said the Presidential Committee will give members a glimpse into contemporary decisions within sports, athletics and recreation at the University. The Teaching Award annually recognizes five high school teachers who have had a significant impact on graduating NU seniors, and grants them $5,000 for both themselves and their respective high schools.

ASG members on the award committee will attend one to two meetings each quarter and help select finalists and awardees, according to Marin.

“It’s hard work (selecting awardees) because every single nomination deserves the award, which is why I really want people who are hoping to have an impact on the committee this year,” Marin said.

ASG Vice President and SESP junior Donovan Cusick previously served on the committee and will do so again this year.

He said enjoyed the process of reading applications and learning about the teachers’ passions as well as those of their students.

“It’s genuinely one of my favorite Northwestern experiences that I’ve had,” Cusick said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @PavanAcharya02

Related Stories:

— ASG Senate hosts first meeting of academic year

— The Daily Explains: How do ASG Senate elections work?

— ASG plans to reform funding policies and academically support quarantined students