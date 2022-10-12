ASG Senate hosts first meeting of academic year

Associated Student Government Senate meets weekly to introduce new legislation and to vote on old legislation, among other tasks.

Northwestern’s Associated Student Government Senate hosted its first meeting of the 2022-23 academic year Wednesday night, welcoming senators with a roadmap of goals and plans for what’s to come this year.

Speaker of the Senate Dylan Jost started the meeting by asking senators and executive members to introduce themselves to build camaraderie — a goal ASG set for the year.

President Jason Hegelmeyer then welcomed the group to ASG and laid out its foci, including workshops and conversations around identity, social justice and equity.

Jost also walked through the typical Senate meeting structure, which resembles last year’s arrangement. Senate meetings this year will begin with attendance and proposals for new legislation. Then, the Senate will address old business — legislation introduced at the last meeting that hasn’t yet come to a vote.

The second half of meetings will include elections for new positions, executive board reports and a final roll call.

Jost introduced three open roles that will be filled in the following weeks: a Rules Committee member, a Wellness Board member and Senate whip. One whip will represent school senators, while the other will represent student group senators.

Executive board announcements included nominations for the Academic Committee’s Annual Faculty and Administration Honor Roll for last year, sign-ups for the University’s Peer Support program and a reminder to fill out a required survey for all student groups to receive ASG funding.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charlottehrlich

Related Stories:

— The Daily Explains: How do ASG Senate elections work?

— ASG plans to reform funding policies and academically support quarantined students

— In Focus: Student groups, open-access documents reveal inconsistencies with ASG finance regulations