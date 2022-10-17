Captured: North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court graduates 80 participants
October 17, 2022
North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court held a graduation ceremony Thursday for its 80 program graduates — the court’s largest ceremony to date since its inception in 2017.
The court’s program provides an opportunity for 18 to 26 year olds who have been convicted of a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor in Cook County to get their charges dismissed and their records expunged. It aims to mitigate both the harm of the carceral system on young individuals, and harm against communities caused by nonviolent crimes.
According to the Circuit Court of Cook County, the RJCC’s mission is to end the cycle of recidivism. It utilizes methods of conflict resolution such as peace circles involving participants and individuals affected by the crime.
