Captured: North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court graduates 80 participants

The RJCC predicates its program on the ethics of care and compassion. In the RJCC program, participants face the consequences for their transgressions by repairing damages of their actions, listening to victims and being connected to resources that help mitigate any circumstances that could have contributed to their felony or misdemeanor. Participants are often connected with mental health and education resources as well as assistance in the job search.

North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court held a graduation ceremony Thursday for its 80 program graduates — the court’s largest ceremony to date since its inception in 2017.

The court’s program provides an opportunity for 18 to 26 year olds who have been convicted of a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor in Cook County to get their charges dismissed and their records expunged. It aims to mitigate both the harm of the carceral system on young individuals, and harm against communities caused by nonviolent crimes.

According to the Circuit Court of Cook County, the RJCC’s mission is to end the cycle of recidivism. It utilizes methods of conflict resolution such as peace circles involving participants and individuals affected by the crime.

Gallery | 9 Photos Kalina Pierga/The Daily Northwestern The court’s Thursday graduation ceremony occurred at UCAN Chicago, a community resource center.

