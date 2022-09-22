The Weekend Ahead: campus performances to catch for Week 1
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some student performances you won’t want to miss.
The Titanic Players: Titanic knows what you did last summer (You went to Europe).
McCormick Foundation Center Forum
Friday 8 p.m.
$5 at the door, cash, credit or Venmo.
The Titanic Players will bring its improv onstage for its monthly show.
Sit & Spin Productions: stupid f—ing bird
Shanley Pavilion
Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.
Free entry
Sit & Spin will put on its first fall show this weekend. Aaron Posner’s “Stupid F—ing Bird” (2013) is a contemporary adaption of “The Seagull” (1896) by Anton Chekhov, exploring life, love and art. Content warning: This play includes flashing lights, loud noises and mentions of suicide.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @karapeeler
Related Stories:
— A guide to Northwestern theatre groups
— Sit & Spin Productions builds community around out-of-the-box theatre