The Weekend Ahead: campus performances to catch for Week 1

Kara Peeler, Arts & Entertainment Editor|September 22, 2022

Keep these performances in mind for Week 1.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some student performances you won’t want to miss. 

The Titanic Players: Titanic knows what you did last summer (You went to Europe).

McCormick Foundation Center Forum 

Friday 8 p.m.

$5 at the door, cash, credit or Venmo. 

The Titanic Players will bring its improv onstage for its monthly show.

Sit & Spin Productions: stupid f—ing bird

Shanley Pavilion 

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.

Free entry

Sit & Spin will put on its first fall show this weekend. Aaron Posner’s “Stupid F—ing Bird” (2013) is a contemporary adaption of “The Seagull” (1896) by Anton Chekhov, exploring life, love and art. Content warning: This play includes flashing lights, loud noises and mentions of suicide.

