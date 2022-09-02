Five-year-old Willard Elementary student dead after shooting in Roger’s Park

Content warning: this story contains mentions of gun violence.

A five-year-old Willard Elementary School student died Thursday evening after being shot in the head earlier this week, police and the boy’s family said Friday.

Devin McGregor, known to his family and friends as “Boom,” was shot around 5 p.m. Sunday in Rogers Park. He was in the car with his parents when a shooter in the backseat of a Black Hyundai fired into the car.

“Devin has lost his fight. We are deeply saddened and don’t have the words to express our grief,” Tamika Sargent, McGregor’s grandmother, wrote Friday on GoFundMe.

McGregor attended just three days of kindergarten at Willard before he was shot, his family said. His grandmother described him as an “energetic, sweet child who spreads love everywhere he goes.”

The Evanston/Skokie District 65 Board of Education held a moment of silence for McGregor at their meeting Monday night.

“Some of the victims (of violence) are so young,” Board President Sergio Hernandez said.

McGregor’s father was also shot in his left hand and shoulder and was treated at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston. Sargent has raised more than $23,000 to cover the family’s medical expenses so far.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avanidkalra