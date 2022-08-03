Evanston Mural Arts Program uplifts community through art

Launched in 2017, the Evanston Mural Arts Program aims to make art available to everyone. The program partners with community organizations, schools and businesses to transform walls into works of art. This summer, EMAP seeks to brighten the sidewalks with four murals around town.

Music credit: Good Days by Yung Logos

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JessicaMa2025

