The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston July 8-10

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.

Northwestern events

Friday Nights at the Dearborn Observatory

Dearborn Observatory

Friday 9-11 p.m.

Free

Dearborn Observatory tours feature a walk through the observatory and a closer look at the night sky through the telescope. Reservations are required for the 9-10 p.m. hour, but reserved tours are currently full, according to the observatory’s website. Walk-ins are allowed from 10-11 p.m.

Exhibition Gallery Talk: “A Site of Struggle” with Alisa Swindell

Block Museum of Art

Saturday 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Free

The Block Museum will host its monthly Exhibition Gallery Talk on “A Site of Struggle.” The exhibit examines how art focusing on anti-Black violence has been used as a tool for processing, protesting and memorializing. Swindell, the former curatorial research associate for “A Site of Struggle” and current associate curator of photography at Dartmouth College’s Hood Museum of Art, will lead a conversation. The exhibit will close July 10.

To Trouble, Escape & Exceed – Curated by the Concerned Black Image Makers

Block Museum of Art

Saturday 2:30-4 p.m.

Free

Concerned Black Image Makers, a collective of Black lens-based artists, will present a curated program of Black cinema shorts. CBIM aims to center the diversity of the Black experience by facilitating dialogue and collaboration. After the screening, members of the collective will host a conversation with artist Shala Miller.

Evanston events

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

Saturday 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

University Place and Oak Avenue

Free

Local vendors will set up tents this Saturday, selling goods like flaky pastries and fresh produce. Marketgoers can find their Evanston favorites and discover new items. There is free parking in the Maple Avenue Garage.

“Evanston Recycles” Collection Event

Evanston Township High School

Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Free

From cellphones to video game consoles, participants will be able to recycle various items and shred documents this weekend. Due to the pandemic, the city will only accept electronics, documents for shredding and medication this year. The drop-off line will be on Church Street, west of Dodge Avenue, and residents will be asked to remain in their cars.

Free Access to Fishing

Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lovelace Park

Free

Reel it in! Young anglers over the age of 4 can learn about catch-and-release fishing this Saturday. The Evanston Ecology Center provides free equipment and bait, as well as expert advice. Participants younger than 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult, and Illinois fishing licenses are required for those over the age of 16.

LGBTQ+ Book Swap and Giveaway

Saturday 3-6 p.m.

Robert Crown Branch Library

Free

In collaboration with Evanston Pride, Evanston Public Library will host a book swap, where readers can exchange copies of their well-loved LGBTQ+ stories. The library will also give away free books that relate to the LGBTQ+ experience.

Pan•American LIVE at 1100 Florence Gallery

1100 Florence Ave.

Sunday 2-3 p.m.

Free with RSVP

Pan•American, the experimental electronic music project of Mark Nelson, will perform a concert during the closing reception of “sentimental cartography,” an exhibit featuring the watercolors and mylar drawings by Kindon Mills. Nelson is the vocalist and guitarist for the band Labradford.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JessicaMa2025

Related Stories:

— Evanston Public Library to host LGBTQ+ Book Swap with Evanston Pride

— Evanston cancels Fourth of July celebrations after shooting at Highland Park parade

— Evanston residents express heartbreak, shock in aftermath of Highland Park shooting