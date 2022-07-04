Person of interest apprehended in relation to Highland Park mass shooting

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III. The 22-year-old was taken into custody near Lake Forest.

Police apprehended a person of interest in relation to the mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July Parade at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said at a news conference.

The 22-year-old suspect, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, was taken into custody “without incident” near Lake Forest, Illinois.

A North Chicago officer first spotted Crimo and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Crimo fled and led officers on a brief pursuit.

“This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened,” Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Chris Covelli said Monday night.

The shooting occurred at about 10:14 a.m. Monday morning, shortly after Highland Park’s parade began at 10. Six people have been confirmed dead and at least 26 were admitted to local hospitals, including NorthShore Evanston Hospital, for injuries. The injured ranged in age from 8 to 85, including at least four children.

Police recovered a “high-powered” rifle from the scene.

Several nearby cities, including Evanston, responded by canceling their holiday celebrations. Evanston also closed all public swimming beaches for the remainder of the day.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a speech addressing the Highland Park community. “There are no words I can offer to lessen the pain of those families who will no longer associate the 4th of July with the celebration, but instead with grief.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabeldfunk

Related Stories:

— Evanston cancels Fourth of July celebrations after shooting at Highland Park parade