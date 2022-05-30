Weinberg freshman Daniel Perelman dies following plane crash

Weinberg freshman Daniel Perelman has passed away following a Thursday plane crash in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, authorities announced Monday.

Perelman, a student pilot, was the only person in the Cessna 152, which crashed into a backyard. He was taken to the hospital soon after and declared brain dead on Saturday.

Northwestern Chabad is hosting a gathering honoring Perelman’s memory at the Tannenbaum Chabad House beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, and the University will host space tomorrow evening at Willard Residential College.

