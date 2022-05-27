Mini Courses teach big skills: A look into Norris Mini Courses

The Norris Mini Course program offers more than 30 classes, with topics ranging from wine tasting to wheel throwing. Instructors and students alike enjoy the classes, emphasizing their accessibility as well as their low-stress environment. In this video, The Daily looks at three Mini Courses: Dark Room Photography, Wheel Throwing and Coffee 101.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Amy13Chen

Related Stories:

— Norris University Center offers mini courses for fall 2021

— ARTica hosts pottery activities to help community destress

— Ceramics inspire creativity and businesses for NU students