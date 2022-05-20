Captured: No. 4 Northwestern dominates No. 5 Syracuse, continues onto the NCAA semifinals

Jorge Melendez, Reporter
May 20, 2022

No. 4 Northwestern (16-4, 5-1 Big Ten) commanded its quarterfinal game against No. 5 Syracuse (15-6, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), scoring 15 goals while holding the Orange to only four goals. Senior and goalie Madison Doucette played a key role in putting down Syracuse early, making eight saves for ten shots on goal in the first half. The Wildcats will move onto the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament to take on No. 1 North Carolina (20-0, 8-0 ACC) at Johns Hopkins University on Friday.

A player in a white jersey holding a lacrosse stick runs and points at their teammates.

A player in a white jersey holding a goalie lacrosse stick makes a save.Players in both white and blue jerseys hold up their lacrosse sticks in unison.A player in a white jersey holding a lacrosse stick with a ball prepares to make a free position shot.A player in a white jersey jumps and shouts in celebration after scoring a goal.A player in a blue jersey uses a lacrosse stick to hit a player in a white jersey holding a lacrosse stick with a ball.A player in a white jersey holding a lacrosse stick catches and cradles the ball.A player in a white jersey holding a lacrosse stick with a ball tries to make a pass.A player in a white jersey uses a lacrosse stick to hit a player in a blue jersey holding a lacrosse stick with a ball.

